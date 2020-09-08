We’re building bridges, celebrating hard work as AK clocks 33 – Ememobong

With September as the month of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, the Ministry of Information and Strategy is out with a Programme geared at building bridges and celebrating hardwork irrespective of political, religious or cultural affiliations.

Tagged ‘AKWA IBOM CELEBRATES’, the programme, running as a multimedia campaign across all media platforms, targets the celebration of Akwa Ibom people by themselves, those, who have through their lives defined clearly to the world the Akwa Ibom spirit.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who made the disclosure while on a phone media interaction over the weekend on different radio stations in the state, said Akwa Ibom people will themselves nominate their own people who have exibited such virtues as hardwork, intelligence, honesty and dependability in their different spheres of endeavours.

Comrade Ememobong said the platform will allow Akwa Ibom people to remind the world of the strategic contributions made by them in the development of the state, the country and the world at large, adding that, such invaluable contributions must never be forgotten.

He said the nominees to be celebrated include: all shades of Akwa Ibom people brought forth either by birth, marriage or residence with no bias to sex, class or creed.

Speaking on the methodology of the campaign, the Information boss said, a website has been opened for nominations with the address www.akwaibomcelebrate.com where in-house analyst will research on the nominees and prepare a brief on them for publication on various media platforms, on a given date, when the nomination reaches a preset bench mark.

Comrade Ememobong furthered that, it is customary, for Akwa Ibom people to drop their differences every September, since the state’s creation in 1987, to embrace their commonalities, break barriers and build bridges towards welding together by fate to achieve greatness.

These feelings, according to the information helmsman, are borne from a foundation of gratitude that God through the Federal Government granted the people’s wishes, by creating a unique state and defining a geographic location that has become to them, God’s own piece of real estate.

So far, thousands of nominations have kept loading on the Akwa Ibom Celebrates website and the in-house analysts have since commenced the celebration of outstanding Akwa Ibom people within and outside the shores of Nigeria including: the First Akwa Ibom son to sit as the President of the World Methodist Council, His Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang emiritus, the first Lady Minister and Senator of the Federal Republic, Her Excellency Senator Helen Esuene, the first Akwa Ibom son to be elected the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Edmudson Thompson Akpabio, the first Akwa Ibom female Structural Engineer, Engr. Mayen Adetiba and the foremost music producer of the musical frenzy of the 1980s and 90s, Lemmy Jackson, among others.

Akwa Ibom Celebrates campaign continues with more Nominees hitting the website.

#akwaibomcelebrates2020

#PRDirectorate

#aksmoi&s

Like this: Like Loading...