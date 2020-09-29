We’re building recycling plants – FG

The Federal Government says it’s building numbers of recycling plants that would take used plastics, wash and make all kinds of things out of them. The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, disclosed this while on a working visit to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) headquarters, in Lekki Lagos.

According to him, some would be made into pallet , which will be used to make interlock,l, pointing out that interlock made from plastics would last longer than the brick interlocks.

Abubakar said: “We have built and we are building numbers of recycling plants that will take used plastics, wash and make all kinds of things out of them. For example pallet, and this pallet will be used to make interlock, the interlock made from plastics will even last longer than the brick interlocks”

The minister commended NCF for efforts devoted to protecting the environment through several initiatives. He mentioned that the NCF’s partnership with the Federal government has been quite rewarding.

According to him, NCF has been proactive in terms of public awareness campaign and projects implementation. He added that the present government has been able to move the forest cover of the nation from 4 per cent to 6 per cent and working towards restoring it to 25 per cent as recommended globally During the visit, Abubakar went on a guided tour of the centre. He also experienced a thrilling moment on the longest canopy walk in Africa.

In his company were Chairman, National Forest Trust Fund;, Prof. Adeshola Adepoju; Director, Pollution Control & Environment Health, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr. Charles Ikeah, among others. He rounded off the day with a planting of Ekki tree (lofira alata) within the centre.

The minister was received by the Chairman, National Executive Council of NCF, Chief Ede Dafinone, Director General of NCF, Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano, and r a epresentative of Chevron Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Tom Akagbosu and NCF management staff.

