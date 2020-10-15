We’re committed to credible election –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is committed to credible election in the October 31 byelections across the country. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message to staff of the commission, commended them for the successful conduct of the Ondo governorship election.

“We remain committed to credible elections as we conduct the by-elections in 11 states of the federation on Saturday 3lst October 2020,” Yakubu stated. He attributed the suc-cess of the October 10 and September 19 Ondo and Edo governorship to selfless efforts of INEC staff.

“Indeed, the commendations coming from appreciative Nigerians were as a result of your determination to not only shun all forms of temptation, but to also uphold lNEC’s policy, vision and mission and do the right thing. “The sacrifices are enormous, far beyond the call of duty, sometimes requiring long absence from your respective families and taking risks. It is thus a thing of joy that your efforts have not been in vain,” Mahmood stated.

