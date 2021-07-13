The Chairman of DafriBank, Xolane Ndhlovu while addressing the media about the recent unveil of DafriBank operations in Nigeria stated that the financial institution has been active in Nigeria since 2020 and is committed in uplifting indigent communities as its corporate social responsibility.

Ndhlovu, the Nigerian-South African billionaire investor, stated: “The DafriGroup PLC, through its daughter company DafriBank Limited had in 2020 pledged a N100 million commitment to Educational Initiative in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to the DafriBank chairman, the DafriGroup culture is rooted in community upliftment.

“At DafriGroup, we believe in giving back to the community, having played our part in the Republic of South Africa supporting the government during the peak of COVID-19 through monetary contribution and other means of support to help flatten the curve of the virus. Similarly, we also tried our best in Nigeria in collaboration with UMEH Foundation to support the destitute families who have been deprived of livelihood due to the impact of COVID-19. We donated a full 16-ton truckload of food supplies which consisted of 250 bags of rice, 800 cartons of tomato and 600 bottles of cooking oil. We also handed 500 families N3, 000 each in cash,” he said.

DafriBank, he further clarified, had launched a N100 million (R5.7 million) educational fund initiative in 2020 to assist underprivileged Nigerian children attain quality education. The DafriGroup had also commissioned a community borehole in Anambra State, built by UMEH Foundation, one of its subsidiaries.

Since its soft launch in June, Nigerians have anticipated the full takeoff of DafriBank, a financial technology company that has clients in over 180 countries. Eventually, the bank went live on July 10, offering Nigerians and other Africans the full complement of digital, borderless banking.

“We hope to eventually grow into a full-fledged commercial bank in Nigeria,” Ndlovu assured.

Like this: Like Loading...