We’re committed to food security, nutrition knowledge dissemination, Buhari tells world leaders at UN

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told world leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, that his government was committed to food security and nutrition knowledge dissemination.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who reaffirmed the commitment of his government in attaining national food security, told the Food Systems Summit, as part of the High Level meetings of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, that Nigeria had developed a food system focused development agenda.

The agenda, he explained, prioritized healthy diets and affordable nutrition, inclusive, efficient, resilient, and sustainable, which would contribute to rebuilding our economy, creating jobs and spurring growth across sectors while sustaining our ecosystems.

According to him, the plan was the outcome of a wide range of stakeholder-engagement geared towards a better understanding of their food systems, experiences and needs.

Buhari said: “Following the recommendations from the dialogues and our plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade, Nigeria is committed to: investing in food security and nutrition knowledge dissemination, skills’ development, and information management systems to enhance agricultural productivity; building sustainable, responsive, and inclusive food systems; enhancing the productivity of smallholder farmers and empowering women and youths for greater access to food production; while strengthening climate mitigation strategies and conflict early warning systems that will reduce the many stresses and shocks to our food systems.”

He commended the initiative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for convening the Summit, calling it “a bold step towards achieving the 2030 global development Agenda at a time COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant consequences are threatening progress.”

