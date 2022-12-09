We’re committed to governance despite campaigns, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration remains focused on delivering governance to the people of the state despite the on-going political campaigns. The governor said the social contract he has with the people of Rivers who gave him their mandate demanded that he remained committed to serve them till the last day of his administration on May 29. Wike spoke yesterday at the commencement of civil works on 17 internal roads within Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, performed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the former Minister of Agriculture. The governor said: “We believe that a political party is a vehicle that conveys you to where you want to go. Having conveyed you to where you are heading to, you come down and begin to do governance. We just invited you (Lokpobiri) to come down and see what we are doing in the state.

