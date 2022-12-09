We’re committed to governance despite campaigns, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration remains focused on delivering governance to the people of the state despite the on-going political campaigns. The governor said the social contract he has with the people of Rivers who gave him their mandate demanded that he remained committed to serve them till the last day of his administration on May 29. Wike spoke yesterday at the commencement of civil works on 17 internal roads within Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, performed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the former Minister of Agriculture. The governor said: “We believe that a political party is a vehicle that conveys you to where you want to go. Having conveyed you to where you are heading to, you come down and begin to do governance. We just invited you (Lokpobiri) to come down and see what we are doing in the state.
Related Articles
Sanwo-Olu to Army: Let’s prioritise Lagos security
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has called on the Nigerian Army to be fully committed to their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the peace and strengthening security in the state. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the State House, Marina. The governor said it […]
Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn’t going away under President Joe Biden. Biden won’t confront Beijing right away, economists say, because he wants to focus on the coronavirus and the economy. However, Biden looks set to renew pressure over trade and technology grievances that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in […]
Presidency: After Muslim, Christian should take over in 2023 –CAN
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has said CAN will mobilise all Christians in the country to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 and that the body will also reject a Muslim/ Muslim or Christian/ Christian ticket. He solicited for the support and unity of Christian political […]
