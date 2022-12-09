News

We’re committed to governance despite campaigns, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration remains focused on delivering governance to the people of the state despite the on-going political campaigns. The governor said the social contract he has with the people of Rivers who gave him their mandate demanded that he remained committed to serve them till the last day of his administration on May 29. Wike spoke yesterday at the commencement of civil works on 17 internal roads within Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, performed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the former Minister of Agriculture. The governor said: “We believe that a political party is a vehicle that conveys you to where you want to go. Having conveyed you to where you are heading to, you come down and begin to do governance. We just invited you (Lokpobiri) to come down and see what we are doing in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to Army: Let’s prioritise Lagos security

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has called on the Nigerian Army to be fully committed to their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the peace and strengthening security in the state. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the State House, Marina.   The governor said it […]
News

Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn’t going away under President Joe Biden. Biden won’t confront Beijing right away, economists say, because he wants to focus on the coronavirus and the economy. However, Biden looks set to renew pressure over trade and technology grievances that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: After Muslim, Christian should take over in 2023 –CAN

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has said CAN will mobilise all Christians in the country to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 and that the body will also reject a Muslim/ Muslim or Christian/ Christian ticket.   He solicited for the support and unity of Christian political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica