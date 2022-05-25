We’re committed to repositioning National Troupe – Ahmed

Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed is the Artistic Director/CEO of National Troupe of Nigeria. In this interview with Tony Okuyeme, he talks about the programmes to revitalise and reposition the troupe for effective service delivery and the demonstration of Nigeria’s advancing cultures. He also talks about the stage play, Strings and the Children’s Creative Station…

First, let me start with the 9th edition of the Children’s Creative Station which was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Would you say it was successful?

Yes. After the success of our 8th edition of the Children’s Creative Station, which was held in Bauchi, and which we had in partnership with Bauchi State government, and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), we took the 9th addition to Abeokuta, Ogun State. This is simply because, like I mentioned when I took over, the National Troupe needs to be in every part of Nigeria so that Nigerians could really have a feel of what we do.

So from North East, we went to South West. And it was quite a tremendous success also in Abeokuta. Though, we only engaged one school because of time constraint and it was in December, however not just the children of that school participated but we were able to get children from other schools to work within that school.

We trained the children on the rudiments of theatre and drama for them to come up with their own script using the theme that we gave them, which is ‘Unity in Diversity’. And in Abeokuta we did one of our plays which is The Rejected Blessing, written by one of the directors of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Mrs. Pamela Udoka. The childfren were able to take roles, rehearse and did the presentation at the Olusegon Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

The Commissioner for Culture of the state attended on behalf of the Governor; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, and then the other Directors General (DG) from parastatals and agencies in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture sent representatives, these include the DG, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The General Manager of the National Theatre, Prof. Enessi Ododo, represented the Minister of Information and Culture at that event. It took us just about two weeks to groom these children to make the presentation on the 30th of December last year. What we did is to end up the National Troupe’s performance for the year 2021. But the intention was also to ensure that children are on break, and their parents were also part of organising that event, including the final production so that it could serve as one of the means of bonding between parents and children, and also teachers who were part of it. So the staging was quite wonderful.

I remembered one of the things that the Commissioner for Culture mentioned in his speech. He said that had this production come before the National Festival of Arts (NAFEST) that took place in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, he was sure that the children of Ogun State will take the first position in the children’s category in drama.

But he was so happy that he had seen a better hope for Ogun State from that good performance of the children on stage. And he was also able to provide them with some incentives to make them happy. So, the Children’s Creative Station is gathering momentum, from one state to the other, from one zone of Nigeria to the next one; from the North East to South West. We hope that for this year 2022, to also go to another zone in Nigeria. It could be to be South South, South East, North West or North Central to ensure that we spread our performances across the geopolital zones of Nigeria, and ensuring that children across board have benefitted immensely from this our strategy of ensuring that our children learn the values of our people, our cultures are not lost to them. And then that we have the leaders that we really desire to see taken over from us tomorrow.

How was the Abuja performances of Strings?

It went quite well, because the people that we invited in Abuja are different from the people that attended in Lagos. In Abuja, we had diplomats from some countries who attended. We also had heads of government agencies who attended, as well as students from some institutions of higher learning, especially those in performing arts who participated. And after the performance, they were also able to give us feedback of what they saw and how it also impacted positively in their thinking towards improving on their performances when they go back to school.

At the same time, it also provided us the platform to sell ourselves as National Troupe of Nigeria, as ambassadors of culture in Nigeria, and gave us that leverage of engaging with these stakeholders to say if you find this drama valuable, talk to us. We need to take this drama beyond Abuja and Lagos. So we’re now developing proposals to engage the stakeholders that attended the Abuja performance to see how they can support us to go to the other geo-political zones of Nigeria with Strings.

I recall that in your speech, you noted that it has been a very eventful theatrical and cultural season for the Troupe… Can you explain more on this?

When I came in, in April last year, the National Troupe, as you know, was in its lowest ebb. For quite some time, there had not been performances and, if there are things that had been done, they ended up being around Lagos and Abuja. And there hasn’t been a lot of followership for the National Troupe’s performances, in Nigeria, and probably across the world. So we wanted to change the dynamics to show that the National Troupe of even the Ogunde’s era is still possible, looking even at the challenges that we’re having today. So we’re able to develop programmes that locate themselves in the minds of Nigerians with Nigerians in our heart.

So we started with Children’s Creative Station in Bauchi which is from the North East. We were able to go Bauchi, worked for about three weeks with strong support from the Bauchi State government and with UNICEF. With that partnership, we were able to open up new vistas for ourselves, because we’ve now gotten another partnership with UNICEF based on that.

So we are now looked at not just as musicians and dancers and people who just do drama, we’re now friends of development. So other deployment partners are now also looking towards us for partnerships. From there we trasversed into the Stringes that you’re talking about, which is a stage drama which was also lost for quite some time. The National Troupe has been known to be a travelling troupe across Nigeria. It could be through government resources; it could be through other partners. But that also had been lost.

We also used Strings to tell the story of Nigeria and to rekindle that hope in people who are interested in our culture, to say that we’re back. And we made a resounding come back in Lagos, at the National Theatre and even at Terra Kulture. That also gave us the impetus to say, can we go out to the centre of Nigeria, that is Abuja. So we were there and were able to meet other stakeholders like diplomats, high level official of governments, academicians, students from other institutions of Nigeria. We had interface with them after the performance. That’s also another phase of the show. And happily also, we were in Dubai after a long period of not being out of Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry involved us in the activity of showcasing Nigeria’s trade, culture being part of it. We were part of the trip. On Saturday, 3rd of December, last year, we were able to showcase Nigeria’s culture, cultural entities in dance in Dubai during the 2020 trade fair, which also showed us to the world. And that has also been captured globally. So, the story has been told that the National Troupe of Nigeria is back on course. And the intention is to maintain the tempo and momentum so we can be able to hold on to that flag of Nigeria’s cultural ambassadors.

So, what next? What should we expect from the National Troupe this year?

I am happy to tell you that we have started engaging with other partners on three key activities that we want to do this year. Even though we are doing more than three key activities. But like I said, we want to take Strings across the geo-political zones of Nigeria. We have now developed proposal on that. So there are three key activities that we are going to embark on.

One, is ‘Strings’, we are taking it across the six geo-political zones. We also want to look at our ‘Children’s Creative Station’, how do we use it for social support, especially in the wartorn Bornu area and Adamawa, so that children can have voices, children can be reintegrated back to their society, and that children can go back to school.

The third activity is a project that has been developed by the National Troupe of Nigeria, titled ‘Nigeria First’. It is a musical project that we want to embark on, where we intend to sell patriotism in the minds of Nigerians. And we are going to use music as a medium, not just music for music sake, but music as a strategic communication entity.

We have our own theory that we want to project using the ecological and behavioural change models. And I am in discussion with the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) because they have grassroot presence, to say, how do we take this thing to every household in Nigeria before the 2023 election? We want to start from now to ensure that unity is what really binds every Nigeria. These are the three key activities. But we are also taking towns and gowns to Nigerian universities very soon. We’re going to also do some play reading in universities and other higher institutions across Nigeria to sell some of the good literary works of Nigerians.

