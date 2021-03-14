We’re committed to tackling out-of-school, almajiranci system of education – Tambuwal

Sokoto State government said it is not unmindful of the problem of out of school children and the almajiranci system of education to the educational development particularly in the northern part of the country.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, at a combined first, second and third convocation ceremony of the Sokoto State University at the weekend, said his administration is taking steps in addressing these problems.

Part of the measures taken by the state government, according to the governor, is the plan to build 40 model government secondary schools in the state.

This, he added, is in addition to the building of 160 new primary and secondary schools, which he stated, has attained more than 50 per cent accomplishment.

“Indeed, this unprecedented expansion is meant to provide access to education, particularly to the rural areas and the disadvantaged groups.

“The creation of the Agency for Girl-Child Education by our administration is aimed at implementing policies that are designed to promote the education of girls in the state.

“It is in line with this reality that we see that education remains at the top of the priority list of this administration,” the governor said.

Tambuwal, who is also Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, explained that the establishment of additional primary and secondary schools is aimed at providing access to education to address the problem of this category of children in the state.