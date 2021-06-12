News Top Stories

We’re concerned about state of economy, security –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, disclosed that concerns about the poor economy and worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria dominated Thursday’s marathon meeting of eminent Nigerians in Abuja. The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was convened under the auspices of theInterfaithInitiativesforPeace. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the meeting was convened presumably to discuss the multifarious challenges confronting Nigeria and to chart a new course for the country. Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the parley on Friday, Obasanjo confirmed that it was attended by former Heads of State and Presidents, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, former National Security Adviser as well as representatives of organised Labour, academia and women groups.

He said that personalities such as former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinka, and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who couldn’t be physically present, sent apologies to the meeting. According to Obasanjo, the meeting also acknowledged a letter from the Presidency, which was written in response to an earlier letter by the Interfaith Initiatives informing the President about the meeting. President Muhammadu Buhari sent a goodwill message to the group and noted that the outcome of the meeting will be of interest to him. Obasanjo said: “We spoke frankly amongst ourselves after discussing relevant issues of security and economy. We were long on statements but short on action.

“We decided that our communiqué won’t be issued until after submitting our report to the President.” He however, hinted that anxious Nigerians would soon become aware of the motive of the Interfaith Initiatives for Peace through its actions. “Actions on our part and other people’s part that are of immediate requirements, you will be seeing them. “We pledge to ourselves to change the narratives; we have to start building confidence and be reaching out. “From now on, you will hear from our actions on the outcome of our deliberations,” Obasanjo said. The meeting, which lasted for over nine hours had in attendance former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd); the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar; former Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan; Oni of Ife, HRM Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 1 and the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar.

Our Reporters

