News

We’re creating brand synonymous with service delivery – Olugbodi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Managing Director, Arrowshot Care Solutions, Dapo Olugbodi, has said that his firm is poised to provide quality service with focus on professionalism.

This, according to him, is in a bid to set quality standards and training to the growing care sector in Nigeria.

He said Arrowshot maintains strong adherence to global standards in order to grow the care service sector in  Nigeria.

Olugbodi believes professionalism is the hallmark of the care industry. With technical knowhow and expertise, services can be provided in the care sector acceding to acceptable global standards.

 

The care service providers are required to provide everyday care, providing support and caring for the clients. Arrowshot care solutions bring on board high level technical knowhow and expertise.

 

He said: “Arrowshot care solutions believe in professionalism and best practices in the discharge of our professional service.

 

“There is the need for best quality training in order to differentiate the care industry in Nigeria. The need for huge investment in human capital development is desired to accelerate the growth of the care industry in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to sanction DisCos selling meters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said that it will sanction any electricity distribution company (DisCo) or its representatives selling meters or asking Nigerians to pay money to get the item. The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmed Zakari, gave the warning yesterday at a stakeholders’ engagement on electricity tariff, organised by the FGN/NLC-TUC […]
News

Bayelsa urges unity among Igbo community

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has urged Igbo community in the state to remain peaceful and united as they join their kith and kin at home and abroad to celebrate the 2022 World Igbo Day. The state Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call yesterday at a meeting with the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Bayelsa […]
News

Nigeria’s telecom base stations now 53,460

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

NCC: More infrastructure boosting services Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have so far deployed a total of 53,460 base transceiver stations (BTS), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. These, the telecoms regulator said, include third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) infrastructure spread across the country. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica