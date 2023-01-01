We’re creating brand synonymous with service delivery – Olugbodi

Managing Director, Arrowshot Care Solutions, Dapo Olugbodi, has said that his firm is poised to provide quality service with focus on professionalism.

This, according to him, is in a bid to set quality standards and training to the growing care sector in Nigeria.

He said Arrowshot maintains strong adherence to global standards in order to grow the care service sector in Nigeria.

Olugbodi believes professionalism is the hallmark of the care industry. With technical knowhow and expertise, services can be provided in the care sector acceding to acceptable global standards.

The care service providers are required to provide everyday care, providing support and caring for the clients. Arrowshot care solutions bring on board high level technical knowhow and expertise.

He said: “Arrowshot care solutions believe in professionalism and best practices in the discharge of our professional service.

“There is the need for best quality training in order to differentiate the care industry in Nigeria. The need for huge investment in human capital development is desired to accelerate the growth of the care industry in Nigeria.

