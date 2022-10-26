News Top Stories

We’re deploying technology to identify rogue vessels used in oil theft, says NPA boss

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Anayo Ezugwu

…laments bouys’ theft affecting maritime safety, revenues
…says FG needs $400m to reconstruct TinCan Port

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Muhammed Koko, has said that the government has resolved to deploy technology to ensure the identification of vessels used in the stealing of the nation’s crude oil in the Niger Delta. Koko, who said the Authorityhas generatedN172.28 billion in the first half of 2022, made the disclosure at a briefing organisaed by the Presidential Media Team at the Villa, yesterday.

He explained that operators of the rogue vessels used in oil theft always switch off their Automation IdentificationSystem( AIS) whileinthe nation’s territorial waters to load the crude without detection by the authority. He explained that such ships evade arrest because they switch off their AIS that display the vessels’ position and others in the vicinity.

“Intelligentpersonsbringing in vessels to steal crude, one of the things they do is: they shut down the AIS. This is what is needed in terms of transmission for you to even know when the vessel comes in and the location they to go to. They come in legally, but then they go by the left hand side to commit illegal activities after switching of their AIS. We are going ahead to deploy the VTS, and to also have information in terms of vesselmovement,” hesaid. According to him, the VTS, which has already been deployedbysomeothercountries, would identify, locate and monitor all vessels on the nation’s waters wherever they may be at any given time.

The NPA boss also lamentedthatstealingof buoys worth millions of naira by the local communities hosting ports has compounded the challenges of navigation safety. Koko said constant stealing of thedevicehasbeendiscouraging foreign cargo ships from birthing in Eastern waterways, including Calabar, Port Harcourt, Onne, and Warri Ports. He said each of the buoys cost between N12 million and N20 million, lamenting thatnofewerthan25of these maritime safety equipment have been stolen from Nigerians waters this year alone. “Apart from the cost of the buoys it is even costly to install and deploy them on waters,” he added.

“Some of the buoys have solarpanelsandsensors; and there is a beacon light there that flashes at night. So the first thing they do is to vandalise that sensor. Then you just have iron that has no light, and they can just drag it off without the sensors.

“We can monitor it if it is not disconnected. At times, we send in our boats to go round scouting for it. And to also be fair to the communities, we have had some instances where the buoys were naturally taken away by nature, they went adrift and they ended up on the shores of some communities. “And to be fair to them, they have actually called us a couple of times to tell us that there is a buoy that has gone adrift and it is in our community and we thank them for that. “We believe probably the communities do not even know the individuals that are involved in these activities. Sowearemonitoringthe buoys. And thatishowwegot to know how many are stolen any day it is stolen.

“Because the captains are also taking vessels in and out of the water channels, they will naturally know when they can’t find the beacons on the buoys, meaning that something is missing and they normally report it,’’ Koko explained. Koko noted that Calabar and Onne ports have been ISO-certified and have seen tremendous increase in traffic, not just imports but also exports, withOnne becoming the fastest-growing port in Nigeria, adding: “In terms of percentage input, Onne has done 11,800 metric tons half of this year. We are seeing that the increase in percentage is high, probably because it’s easier to do business in Onne now.

“And because we have deployed more equipment in Onne, more personnel; we have paid attention to ensure that we made the port more competitive. In terms of export also, there’s an export processing terminal within Onne itself.” He disclosed that one of the terminal operators at Onne Port, West Africa ContainerTerminal (WACT), has invested more than $100 million in terminal expansion, deployment of equipment and technology

 

