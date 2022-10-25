News

We’re deploying technology to identify rogue vessels used in oil theft, says NPA’s MD, Koko

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Muhammed Koko, has said that the government has resolved to deploy technology to ensure the identification of vessels used in the stealing of the nation’s crude oil in the Niger Delta.

Koko made this disclosure at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa Tuesday.

He explained that operators of the rogue vessels used in oil theft always switch off their Automation Identification System (AIS) while in the nation’s territorial waters to load the crude without detection by the authority.

He explained that such ships evade arrest because they switch off their AIS that display the vessel’s position and others in the vicinity.

Koko, however, assured that the government was in the process of deploying the Vessel Tracking System (VTS) device to counter the switched-off system.

According to him, the VTS, which has already been deployed by some other countries, would identify, locate and monitor all vessels on the nation’s waters wherever they may be at any given time.

