We’re determined to drive economy through infrastructure devt, says Buhari

commends Uzodinma for project delivery

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration was determined to drive economic development through provision of vital infrastructure across the country. He said this was necessary because his government recognized the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development. Buhari gave this assurance in his comments after the commissioning of the Owerri/Orlu dual carriage, Owerri/Okigwe road and the renovated House of Assembly Complex in Imo state yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President who commended the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, for timely delivery of infrastructural projects in the last three years, said certain critical projects embarked upon by his government attested to his commitment to make an indelible mark in the country.

Some of the signature projects he identified included Deep Sea Ports, new airport terminals and buildings, various railway projects, a network of gas and power infrastructure, roads and bridges including the Second Niger Bridge, telecommunications infrastructure amongst others. “I am therefore happy to see that the APC administration of Governor Uzodimma is doing similar improvement here in Imo State. “Icommend the Governor for being able to do so with the limited resources at the disposal of the State Government. This proves that when leaders are dedicated and focused, much can be achieved for our people, “ he added.

The President said the Federal Government would continue to support the government of Imo State to ensure that it continues to provide the dividends of democracy to the people. “This support is equally availabletoallthestatesof the Federationirrespectiveof the differences in political party affiliations,’” he assured.

