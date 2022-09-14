News

We’re determined to drive economy through infrastructure devt, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…commends Uzodinma for project delivery

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration was determined to drive economic development through provision of vital infrastructure across the country. He said this was necessary because his government recognized the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development. Buhari gave this assurance in his comments after the commissioning of the Owerri/Orlu dual carriage, Owerri/Okigwe road and the renovated House of Assembly Complex in Imo state yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President who commended the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, for timely delivery of infrastructural projects in the last three years, said certain critical projects embarked upon by his government attested to his commitment to make an indelible mark in the country.

Some of the signature projects he identified included Deep Sea Ports, new airport terminals and buildings, various railway projects, a network of gas and power infrastructure, roads and bridges including the Second Niger Bridge, telecommunications infrastructure amongst others. “I am therefore happy to see that the APC administration of Governor Uzodimma is doing similar improvement here in Imo State. “Icommend the Governor for being able to do so with the limited resources at the disposal of the State Government. This proves that when leaders are dedicated and focused, much can be achieved for our people, “ he added.

The President said the Federal Government would continue to support the government of Imo State to ensure that it continues to provide the dividends of democracy to the people. “This support is equally availabletoallthestatesof the Federationirrespectiveof the differences in political party affiliations,’” he assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria now a nation of uncertainties –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the country has degenerated to the extent that citizens were uncertain of what would happen or become of them the next second. Kaigama, who made this known in his Homily delivered at St. Andrews Parish Orozo in Abuja on Sunday, expressed fears that the country […]
News

Those talking about rotational presidency’re ignorant –Yerima

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has described those clamouring for rotational presidency as ignorant. Yerima said this yesterday in an interaction with newsmen at the Presidential Villa after informing President Muhammmadu Buhari of his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Talking about his programme, […]
News

COVID-19: No new deaths as NCDC confirms 151 fresh infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Although Nigeria is tethering very close to 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the country’s current curve on fatalities for the month of October has remained close to flat. For the sixth day in a row, no new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded in Nigeria. This is according to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica