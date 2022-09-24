Oil theft
We’re determined to end crude oil theft –FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The federal government has promised to deploy both technological and security personnel to end crude oil theft in the country. Already, the campaign is yielding result with the arrest of 210 suspects and confiscation of 20.2 million liters of AGO, 461.8 thousand liters of PMS, 843.6 thousand liters of DPK, and 383.5 thousand barrels of crude oil, by the Government Security Agencies (GSAs). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press briefing in Abuja after the aerial surveillance of the Trans-Forcados oil pipeline in Rivers State, disclosed that; “An additional 365 illegal refining sites were destroyed, with about 1,054 refining ovens, 1,210 metal storage tanks, 838 dugout pits, and 346 reservoirs destroyed by the GSAs.”

Mohammed added that his team witnessed firsthand a number of illegal refineries destroyed by the military during the aerial surveillance. According to him, many vehicles, crude mining and bunkering equipment, such as speed boats, wooden boats, trucks and tankers, have also been confiscated.

He stated that private security contractors were also contracted to provide local intelligence on all illegal crude ventures happening within the region and security surveillance services for safe and seamless operations along the nation’s pipeline networks.

“The new security architecture leverages collaboration between the upstream operators, industry regulators, government security agencies (GSA), and Private Security Contractors (PSC),” he said. Mohammed said the NNPC Ltd. has now set up a Command and Control Centre for round-the-clock monitoring of petroleum operations and activities within the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which, he said, ensured that all vessel movements within the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone are monitored. He commended the foresight of the NNPC Ltd by investing in deploying appropriate technology with capabilities beyond visual line of sight for continuous surveillance, adding that; “the investment in technology has become critical because the nefarious activities of vandals is causing Nigeria to lose approximately 700,000 barrels of oil daily.”

 

  Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble until corruption investigations against the PM are completed, reports Reuters.
