News

We’re determined to set standards in health sector –Ogun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of the effort to reduce the maternal mortality rate, the Ogun State government says it is determined to set a standard in the health sector that will provide ultrasound services to pregnant women, especially in rural areas. The Commissioner for Health Dr Tomi Coker said this at the inauguration and presentation of certificates to the trainees of another batch of Mobile Sonographic Technicians in Abeokuta. According to her, the ultrasound service in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will provide early diagnosis of abnormalities in pregnancies and aid the ability to intervene, as well as prepare pregnant women for delivery.

In a statement signed by the Press Officer of the Primary Health Care Development Board Mrs Adesola Ogunbanwo, the commissioner said the state government in November 2022 created the Sonographic Technicians cadre to provide employment for qualified health workers. She said the Dapo Abiodun administration had prioritised the well-being and wellness of pregnant women at ensuring that none of them die in the process of childbirth. Coker said: “We are trying to get a system and a standard that will go beyond the present generation. We have taken a step to think about the pregnant women in rural areas who do not have access to private hospitals that can provide ultrasound services.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, lauds Buhari over project

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Medical Director of Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State, Prof. Shehu Sale has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing COVID-19 interventions for hospitals across the country. He stated this on Friday, while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the intervention was yielding positive impact on service delivery in the […]
News

2023: Nine APC aspirants set to step down for Ahmed Lawan— Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chief Whip of the Senate , Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu says nine presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to step down to support the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan. Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that an influential presidential […]
News Top Stories

BPE’s privatisation proceeds hit N130bn in four years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) realised N130 billion from privatisation/ commercialisation and reforms carried out on public assets in the last four years. Substantial portion of privatisation proceeds was deployed into fiscal budget funding. This was as the privatisation agency expressed optimism of surpassing the N206.18 billion budget funding target of 2023 allocated it […]

Leave a Comment