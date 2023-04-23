We’re determined to set standards in health sector –Ogun

As part of the effort to reduce the maternal mortality rate, the Ogun State government says it is determined to set a standard in the health sector that will provide ultrasound services to pregnant women, especially in rural areas. The Commissioner for Health Dr Tomi Coker said this at the inauguration and presentation of certificates to the trainees of another batch of Mobile Sonographic Technicians in Abeokuta. According to her, the ultrasound service in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will provide early diagnosis of abnormalities in pregnancies and aid the ability to intervene, as well as prepare pregnant women for delivery.

In a statement signed by the Press Officer of the Primary Health Care Development Board Mrs Adesola Ogunbanwo, the commissioner said the state government in November 2022 created the Sonographic Technicians cadre to provide employment for qualified health workers. She said the Dapo Abiodun administration had prioritised the well-being and wellness of pregnant women at ensuring that none of them die in the process of childbirth. Coker said: “We are trying to get a system and a standard that will go beyond the present generation. We have taken a step to think about the pregnant women in rural areas who do not have access to private hospitals that can provide ultrasound services.”