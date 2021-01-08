News

We’re dominating counterinsurgency operations –DHQ

Posted on

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that military operations in the North- East, North-West and other theatres across the country had entered the domination stage. It buttressed the point by saying that direct encounters between troops and the terrorist elements were on the decline.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this at the regular briefing to provide update on on-going military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country. According to Enenche, the tide was changing in favour of the military as a result of increased public confidence, surveillance and operations, among other strategies.

“We have discovered that direct encounters between us and the terrorists are on the low side. What it signifies is that once there is a reduction, it means the game is changing rapidly to the favour of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigerians at large,” the DMO’s coordinator said.

On how the feat was achieved, he said: “We don’t focus on one source of surveillance or action, we have both ground and air operations together and other technical sources. “We keep increasing the tempo and changing our style of operation. Whatever we did before is never good for the now and what we are going to do tomorrow, we are on the table constantly planning.

Our Reporters

