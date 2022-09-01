Sports

We’re dying, ex-Rangers players appeal to S’East govs

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka Comment(0)

Ex-Enugu Rangers players have alleged neglect by the South East governors since their retirement from active football.

This came as one of the ex-stars of the club and ex-Super Eagles defender Kenneth Abana has suffered a partial stroke and has been hospitalized.

Nigeria’s 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Emmanuel Okala, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said only some former governors in the region have come to their aid.

The ex-goalkeeper said: “It’s left for you journalists to cry for us under these circumstances because it has not been easy for us as old men.

“We know they (governors) may be packaging something for us but at the moment, they should please start doing something before we all die.”

Abana was rushed to hospital by his family members when his health relapsed on Tuesday.

The ex-star, 73, had been bedridden as a result of acute arthritis and confined to a wheelchair for over two years.

When reporters visited the private hospital where he is receiving treatment, he could not speak as he had lost his power of speech.

His wife, Gertrude, said the incident happened in the morning after the coach had his meal and taken his medicine.

She said Abana was rushed to the General Hospital Enugu-Kudu but the doctors on duty could not manage him until they were referred to a specialist hospital.

 

