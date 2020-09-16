News

'We're faced with security challenges, but bandits didn't attack train'

The Kaduna State government has denied reports and speculations that gunmen suspected to be bandits shot at the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday. The government said even though the state was presently faced with security challenges, bandits did not attack the train at Rijana in Chikun Local Government Area of the state as being peddled around. But the Nigerian Railway Corporation in their reaction yesterday said only stones were hauled at the moving train by some hoodlums in one of villages along the rail line.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani, described the story of the attack, which allegedly lead to an injury on one of the passengers as ‘’a concoction and fabrication of mischief makers.’’ Sani insisted that; ‘’From all checks with security agencies and officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, the report that bandits attacked the train is not only false, but a concoction and a fabrication of mischief makers”. According to the permanent secretary, there is no ‘’denying the fact that the state is ridden with security challenges, but it is uncharitable, inhuman and irresponsible to advance falsehood for personal satisfaction that insecurity linger in the state.’’

The ministry regretted; ‘’how some elites are in the forefront of sharing and circulating fake news and inciting materials for reasons best known to their religious and political persuasions. ‘’It is unfortunate and regrettable that what is now news and worthy of celebration is negative imagination to instil fear and confusion in the hearts of the citizenry,’’ he added. Meanwhile in a statement, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the claim that a Kaduna-Abuja train KA4 was attacked by bandits between Asham and Kubwa on Monday was also false.

