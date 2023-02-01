We’re facing existential danger in Nigeria, says Coalition of Fulani pastoralists

The Coalition of Pastoralists A s s o c i a t i o n (CPAN), an umbrella body for organisation of pastoralists group in Nigeria, has decried what it termed “existential dangers” faced by the Fulani across Nigeria. The group which addressed the media yesterday in Abuja alarmed that, with conspiratorial silence of government, “a lot of Nigerians, especially sub-national entities across the country, have adopted the culture of intolerance towards our people and business of cattle rearing.”

Addressing the media yesterday along with other leaders of Fulani groups in Nigeria, President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, recalled the incident of Tuesday, January 24 airstrike at Akwanaja village of RukubiWard, DomaLocal Government Area of Nasarawa State in which he said 32 Fulani herders were unjustly killed without provocation, adding: “Fulanis has become endangered species across states in Nigeria for plying their legitimate trade.” He chronicled attacks, killings and rustling of members’ cattle across states in Nigeria.

He said contrary to wrong insinuation bandied about, headers were not against ranching. His words: “The Fulani have been the target of stereotypes, ethnic cleansing and mass murder in almost all states of the federation. From Zamfara in the North West to Adamawa, Taraba in the North East; Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa in the North Central, down to Ondo and Oyo in the South West or, worse still, the South Eastern states. The Fulani people have been a subject of hatred, annihilation for unjustifiable reasons.

Sometimes in 2016 – 2017, Mr Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue had sought for and generously got your permission to establish an exclusively Tiv militia called Livestock Guards, which he claimed was needed to fight banditry in Benue State and enforce the illegal Anti- Open Grazing Law, which exclusively targets Fulani herders in the state. This law has been challenged by various civil rights groups and these cases are still ongoing in courts.”

“The governor provided sophisticated weapons and armoured operational vehicles for the militia. The successful implementation of the Ortom template led several other states to institute similar killer-squads to extort, impoverish and kill the Fulani people across this country. The Taraba State Government has just succeeded in displacing thousands of herders in the last few months.

So is Ondo State where Fulani people are falsely accused of every criminal incident and get killed for just looking Fulani and/or Muslim northerner.” He said apart from the most recent bombardment of January 24th in Akwanaja, there were similar airstrikes on innocent herders in Keana and Awe in Doma LGAs of Nasarawa State. MACBAN president said from records available from 2017 or thereabout when Mr President gave the nod to Samuel Ortom to enforce his Anti-Open Grazing Law in Benue, many Fulani were forced to flee the state while thousands of livestock were either killed or rustled. “In the same period, over 3,000 Fulani herders have been murdered in cold blood with thousand more sustaining injuries, some incapacitating. Through the near, daily cattle raid expeditions carried by Ortom’s Tiv militia, over 200,000 heads of livestock have been rustled and over N400,000,000 have so far been paid Ortom-enforced livestock guards,” he said. According to him, in the last one week, Benue State livestock guards’ had raided and confiscated 1,254 cows at Rukubi, Nasarawa- Benue border communities in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State. He regretted that one week after the tragedy in Nassarawa, neither the Federal Government nor that of Benue deemed it appropriate to even offer a word of explanation or consolation. As a result, the group demands immediate proscription, arrest and prosecution of leaders and members of the Benue State Livestock Guards, among other requests.

