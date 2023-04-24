We’re focused on our set goals –Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said his administration is focused on achieving its set goals as itemized in the roadmap for sustainable development of Oyo State 2023-2027. He said this at the special Thanksgiving organised in his honour and to celebrate the 89th birthday of his aunt Chief Victoria Alo aka Mama Akure yesterday. The event at the Rehoboth Cathedral, Victory International Church, Complex, Ibadan, was witnessed by members of the Makinde and Omorege families, as well as government officials. The governor urged religious leaders and residents to continue to pray for his administration. According to him, his administration was able to achieve close to 80 per cent of its set goals under Omituntun 1.0, adding that it will not relent until it achieved all the set goals itemised under Omituntun 2.0. While congratulating Mama Alo at 89, the governor prayed that she continued to enjoy good health and long life.