We’re focused on transforming ANLCA –Nwabunike

The president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike has said that the leadership of the association is focused on its mandate to transform the association, saying he and the other executives of the association, won’t be distracted or intimidated by the antics of distracters.

He said this during the recent inauguration of the newly appointed interim executives of the Muritala Muhammed Internal Airport Wing Chapter of the association, saying the ANLCA National Executive Committee (NECOM) has its eyes on the ball.

Nwabunike said that in the next few weeks all ANLCA chapters across the country would have their elections, reminded the new executives of the task ahead of them and urged them to take their duties and functions seriously.

“ANLCA is growing fast and we won’t be distracted by crisis. Don’t allow anyone to intimidate you, if you have any constitutional issues call us, it’s not your problem. “You have been appointed for a period of 90 days and if you discharge your duties creditably, you would be entitled for elections for three years tenure.”

Hon. Nwabunike told the executives that ANLCA seems to have crisis because promotion is rapid, qualified and competent members are been given leadership positions to the chagrin of detractors. Also speaking, National Vice President of ANLCA, Dr kayode Farinto adviced the new executives to avoid rancor, saying”a good house boy won’t want the house to crumble.”

The NECOM scribe Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila didn’t mince words in reminding the appointees of their duty to refer to ANLCA constitution anytime there’s an issue. He advised the new executives to always exhaust all the association’s internal channels for conflict resolution provided in the ANLCA constitution before resorting to self-help.

The new MM International Airport Wing Chapter chairman, Dr. Olisaemeka Ugwunze on behalf of the executives expressed gratitude to the President and NECOM for giving them the opportunity to function, he further pledged their loyalty and support to the NECOM.

Names of the seven member executives are: Chairman, Dr. Olisaemeka Ugwunze; Vice Chairman, Muruf Erin; Secretary, Tayo Ogundare; Kayode Joseph, member; Nwachukwu Chukwuemeka, member; Christopher Oloko, member and Ruth Ikeme Chukwukezirim, Treasurer.

