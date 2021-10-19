News Top Stories

‘We’re freedom fighters, not kidnappers’

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is a freedom fighting movement and not terrorists that kidnap for ransom.

 

The group was reacting to a statement by the Department of State Services (DSS) claiming that IPOB was planning to kidnap students and workers of federal institutions in South East and South South, particularly those in Ebonyi State describing it as false and part of the “covert plan to create insecurity in Biafraland, blame it on IPOB in order to achieve their already set objective which, according to the Attorney General  Malami, is to declare a state of emergency in Biafraland.”

 

“We want to unequivocally and categorically make it clear to all Biafrans and the world at large that IPOB is not in the business of kidnapping people. Biafrans and humanity are very much aware of those who kidnap innocent people and ask for ransom.

 

Biafrans and humanity are also aware that the Nigerian government working in collaboration with the kidnappers will negotiate with these evil terrorists and hugely reward them financially in the name of ransom payment,” the group said in a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

