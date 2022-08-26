We’re going on strike to protest alleged hijack of constable recruitment –PSC union

Barring any last minute change in plans, staff of the Police Service Commission (PSC), may proceed on an indefinite strike, with effect from Monday, August 29. The staff, who issued the notice under the auspices of the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission, is protesting the alleged hijack of recruitment of the rank-and-file (constables) by the Force Headquarters. In a telephone interview with New Telegraph, Chairman of the Union, Mr. Adoyi Adoyi, said there was no going back on the industrial action.

According to Adoyi, the development was made worse by a seeming disclaimer by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during an appearance on national television a few days ago. Asked to confirm reports of planned industrial action, Adoyi said: “Yes, as we speak now, the strike plan is still on course, and the ground is that you may recall that in January 24th, 2022, they had been running advert for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, which was actually against constitutional provisions and existing Appeal Court Judgement to the effect, that the Police Service Commission is the rightful organisation to carry out this responsibility.

“I mean the adverts that have been running by the Nigeria Police Force, for the recruitment.” According to him: “The situation was one that irked the staff of the Commission, because these are issues that had come from way behind, tested in the courts, and judgements were delivered. “And also given the fact that the reaction was spontaneous, because there are so many other issues on ground. “Just that the issue of recruitment was one that needed a spontaneous reaction, because of the way it happened. “Just something that was hijacked and the staff of the Commission were not happy with the Chairman, and so we had to proceed…after several procedures followed…we had to proceed on a threeday warning strike… “As we speak, there are over 47,000 applications on the portal, only for Channels Television interview by the Force PRO claiming that they are not aware of any advert, and that they were not carried along.” He added thus: “And that Nigerians should disregard whatever applications they were doing. “We feel that such a statement is highly irresponsible of the Force PRO and smacks of indiscipline and insensitivity to the plight of the nation at this time, when there was need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that security was a top most priority.”

