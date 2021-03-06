We’re going to Kaduna for win against Pillars –Aniefiok

Rangers’ combative and enterprising midfield maestro, Godspower Aniefiok, who joined the club from Akwa United last season, has promised fans of the club of a good outing against Kano Pillars this weekend, in a match scheduled to take place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Aniefiok, who has two goals to his credit, is positive going into the top-of-the-bill fixture in Kaduna.

Speaking ahead of the match, he said: “It is going to be war when we engage Kano Pillars in Kaduna as we are tired of losing matches away from home. “I urge our fans and supporters to be calm and prayerful as we assure them that we shall come back to Enugu with a favourable result.

“The game against Heartland (their last home game) was very interesting as we actually thought it was going to be one of our hardest fixture but it turned out to be much easier as we did as the coaches instructed before the start of the match.

“For my goal, it made me feel very glad and it is dedicated to the entire team and I hope to improve on my performances to help us realize our target for the season and bring continental football back to Enugu.” Recall that both sides go into this fixture tied on 23 points with the same number of goals scored and conceded in thirteen matches played while fixtures involving Rangers and Kano Pillars, was never short of end-to-end actions from start to end of the fixture and this won’t be lacking at the weekend in Kaduna.

Like this: Like Loading...