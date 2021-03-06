Sports

We’re going to Kaduna for win against Pillars –Aniefiok

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Rangers’ combative and enterprising midfield maestro, Godspower Aniefiok, who joined the club from Akwa United last season, has promised fans of the club of a good outing against Kano Pillars this weekend, in a match scheduled to take place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Aniefiok, who has two goals to his credit, is positive going into the top-of-the-bill fixture in Kaduna.

Speaking ahead of the match, he said: “It is going to be war when we engage Kano Pillars in Kaduna as we are tired of losing matches away from home. “I urge our fans and supporters to be calm and prayerful as we assure them that we shall come back to Enugu with a favourable result.

“The game against Heartland (their last home game) was very interesting as we actually thought it was going to be one of our hardest fixture but it turned out to be much easier as we did as the coaches instructed before the start of the match.

“For my goal, it made me feel very glad and it is dedicated to the entire team and I hope to improve on my performances to help us realize our target for the season and bring continental football back to Enugu.” Recall that both sides go into this fixture tied on 23 points with the same number of goals scored and conceded in thirteen matches played while fixtures involving Rangers and Kano Pillars, was never short of end-to-end actions from start to end of the fixture and this won’t be lacking at the weekend in Kaduna.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and […]
Sports

CAF Champions League: Lalong optimistic of Plateau United victory as he visits players

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Ahead of the of the CAF Champions League match between Plateau United and Simba SC football club of Tanzania, scheduled to hold at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday visited the team during their training session in Jos. Lalong while addressing the players and technical team said he was at […]
Sports

Falcons for Turkey tournament

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed that the Nigeria female national team, Super Falcons, will be taking part in a tournament in Turkey to keep them in shape after their failure to qualify for the only competition taking place in 2021, the Tokyo Olympic Games. In a communique released after the meeting of the NFF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica