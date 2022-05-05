We’re guided by laws, constitution-OGHA

The Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo, has disclosed that every operations at the Commission is being guided by laws, constitutions, legislative practices, procedures and civil service rules. Taiwo made this known at a two day induction and training programme for the staffers of the commission, held in Abeokuta, the state capital, saying the training was imperative to enable the newly employed and absorbed officers become acquitted with the legislative procedures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of members of the staff.

Speaking on the theme, “Understanding the Professional Ethics and Skills for Efficient Service Delivery”, the Chairman encouraged the officers to develop a positive attitude to work in order to achieve high level of proficiency and productivity. On his part, the Clerk, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, enjoined the officers to contribute their quota to the progress and development of the commission through effective and qualitative service delivery, imploring them to give priority to human capacity development and efficient service delivery at work. One of the resource persons and the Director, Committee, Mr. Temitope Okon in his presentation titled, “Overview of the Civil Service with Emphasis on the Ogun State House of Assembly,” said everything in House of Assembly is guided by constitutions and laws, admonishing officers to always follow the rules and regulations of the Commission, so as to guide them on service delivery.

