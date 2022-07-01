We’re happy with defections –Sokoto APC

Sokoto State All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is happy with the defection of some of its members to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing a press conference in Sokoto on Thursday, the Chairman, Alhaji Isah Sadiq Achida, said the party is happy that those rejected by the people decided to leave. He said: “We are happy to see the formal departure of PDP moles in Sokoto State, whose assignment has failed and who in the end shamefully went home with their tails between their legs. “We know all the defectors. They are people who have been rejected by their communities. They have no political value at state, local government, or even ward levels. “The various speeches they made at the event portrayed them as bad sportsmen, who should have no place in any democratic setting. Politics is like sports, where there are always winners and losers. Unfortunately, these are selfish individuals, who are only interested in their personal comfort, rather than the welfare of the people they claim to represent.” According to him, none of the defectors gave any acceptable reason for their departure

