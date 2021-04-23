News

We’re implementing programmes translating into food sufficiency, says Buhari at Leaders’ Summit on Climate

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration was implementing programmes translating into food supply sufficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, new jobs opportunities, better livelihoods, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges and higher quality of life.

The President said this Friday while speaking at a Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the fight to redress the impact of climate change is the responsibility of all countries and stakeholders while congratulating President Joe Biden of the United States for renewed interest in the Paris Agreement.

The President told the world leaders that Nigeria was one of the most vulnerable nations, and it had started undertaking major environmentally sound and climate-friendly programmes, while treading the path of sustainability.

“We are expeditiously implementing programmes that stimulate gradual transition away from the use of wood stoves to kerosene, Liquefied Natural Gas, biogas and electricity. The immediate effects include healthy competition among private sector players leading to higher productivity, employment and faster service delivery.

“In the agriculture production and supply chain sector, we are targeting improved efficiency and productivity through the provision of accurate and timely weather forecasting to farmers, supply of drought tolerant and early maturing crop varieties and promoting empowerment towards the diversification of sources of livelihoods.

“Beyond ending gas flaring by 2030, the oil and gas sector has undertaken steps for diversification; risk management system; insurance hedging; research and development and emergency/crisis planning.”

He continued: “Nigeria calls on countries to embrace Circular Economy and Sustainable Production and Consumption models in order to expedite attainment of the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.”

The President assured the international community of Nigeria’s preparedness to galvanize relevant stakeholders for climate action, and readiness to support regional, continental and global multilateral processes for attainment of the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

