We’re improving maritime security to strengthen economy –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration is improving maritime security in the nation’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea to strengthen the national economy Buhari said this yesterday in Lagos when he flagged off maritime security assets procured by the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure popularly known as the Deep Blue Project. Buhari, who also called on member states of the Gulf of Guinea region and other private sector stakeholders to join hands in the fight against maritime crimes, expressed confidence that the project would provide robust maritime security architecture for the country. He said: “This project has been initiated to bolster the maritime security architecture and ensure greater enforcement action within Nigerian waters and beyond.

“This assemblage of new maritime security assets is coming at a critical time when global discussions are centered on piracy activities and the new dimension it has taken in the Gulf of Guinea region. “With the world’s waters accounting for over 80 per cent of transportation requirements of the global economy, concerted efforts and innovative actions are required to address attendant security challenges.

“Therefore, the flag-off of the Deep Blue project marks an important milestone in this regard and in our collective effort to tackle security challenges in the form of piracy and other maritime crimes in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. It is also a demonstration of the government’s strong commitment to ensuring security. “This intervention, no doubt, will facilitate a conducive environment for the maritime sector to thrive and contribute to the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“The Deep Blue project is a critical step towards the realization of maritime security in the region, which underscores Nigeria’s commitment in providing the necessary framework and resources in cooperation with other nations and maritime users. “This is evident in the recently established Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Framework by Nigeria and the Interregional Coordination Centre Yaoundé through the facilitation of NIMASA/ Industry Joint Working Group to tackle maritime security in the region. “This forum is to help galvanize regional and international efforts to ensure security in the Gulf of Guinea. Its main focus is counter piracy and armed robbery prevention by bringing together regional, international, industry and NGO partners to advance and coordinate near-term maritime activities, with a view to working towards a set of common operational objectives off the coast of west and central Africa.

“I am confident that the project, which provides robust maritime security architecture, will enhance maritime domain awareness capability and improve law enforcement action, particularly in the prosecution of suspects under the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act which I signed into law in June 2019,” President Buhari said. Also speaking at the event, Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi described the project as an initiative from his office which he conceptualised and pursued to fruition. Amaechi said as a former governor in the South South region, he knew the level of insecurity and killings going on in our waters and has been passionate about addressing them since he became minister in charge of the sector. Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh assured the global maritime community at the event that seafarers safety is now more guaranteed in the country’s waters with the deployment of the assets. He said: “The project we have come here to officially launch is the final stage of our strategy for combating the menace of piracy and sea robbery in not just our waters but also the Gulf of Guinea. Deep Blue comprises of two Special Mission Vessels, three Special Mission Helicopters, four Unmanned Air Vehicles/ Drones, 16 Fast Moving Interceptor Boats, 17 Armoured Vehicles, Over 300 Specially Trained Personnel for the Maritime Security Unit and the C4i Centre. All signed, sealed and delivered.” Meanwhile, the minister also hailed President Buhari for his commitment towards building sophisticated railway infrastructure in Nigeria. Amaechi commended the President at the flag off of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line for commercial operations. The minister stated that this was the third rail project commissioned by President Buhari since he came to power in 2015. He said: “First was the Abuja-Kaduna, Warri- Itekpe and now the Lagos to Ibadan. This Lagos to Ibadan is one project started and completed by this present administration.

