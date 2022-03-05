We’re in support of LG autonomy – Akeredolu, Uzodinma, Ikpeazu, AbdulRazaq, others

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Okpeze Ikpeazu of Abia State, AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State have thrown their weight behind the total autonomy recently granted the 774 local governments in Nigeria by the National Assembly.

Other state governors, who backed the autonomy, are Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State. Recall that members of the National Assembly on Tuesday voted on the report of its Joint Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bills, 2022, which consisted of 68 bills.

The federal lawmakers at the end of the exercise approved financial autonomy for state legislatures, judiciary and local governments (LGs) in the country. The eight National Assembly had during the amendment carried out on the 1999 Constitution, passed similar bills to empower the LGs, state legislature and the judiciary, but could not scale through when they were transmitted to the state assemblies for concurrence.

We respect the autonomy of other arms, levels of govt – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, while supporting the autonomy to LG, said his government respects the autonomy of other arms and levels of government in line with democratic principles. The governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media, Hon. Modestus Nwamkpa noted that his government has no problem respecting and according the different arms and levels of government their independence and autonomy. He said the Uzodinma administration is guided by the highest democratic tenets as reflected in the relationship between the executive, the legislators and the judiciary in the state. He continued: “And as for the Local Government administration in Imo, you will not find any government as transparent as the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration. You have access to the Interim Management Committees at the local government areas; I challenge you to reach any of them to enquire if they are in any way being unduly short-changed by the state government in the disbursement of their monthly allocations and in their daily operations. “Uzodinma is not among those governors that need LG funds to survive. What we are doing in Imo state is deploying resources of the state to the work and service of the people of the state, and all Uzodinma solicits from the people are their support and prayers.

I’ve never touched LG money, already signed legislature autonomy – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said that his administration has never interfered in the finances and administration of local governments in the state. According to Akeredolu, even before the senate made the move, which he described as a good development, the elected local governments in the state had been given free hands to pilot their councils. Speaking on the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde said “since the governor came on board, he has never touched local government money. He has never for once touched it. “Recently, local governments in the state just bought some cars and they bought the cars with their own money. “They discussed about their own money at their JAAC. He doesn’t touch their money, so what autonomy is more than that. In Ondo State here we don’t touch local government money. On the autonomy for the legislature, Olatunde, said the governor had assented to the bill for the financial autonomy of legislature in the state. He said Akeredolu who assented to the bill had on September, 2021also signed into law the bill for the establishment of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission. According to him, the new laws provided financial backing for the arm of the government to see to the distribution and management of funds allocated to it under the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I’m a democrat; I can’t stand against any form of autonomy- Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said that he understood Nigeria’s federation and is fully in support of the ongoing constitutional reforms which will strengthen the Federation. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, who described his boss as a first-class democrat, the Governor said he is not against any form of autonomy. “Governor Ikpeazu understands the complexities of our federation. Indeed, on several occasions, he has spoken about the frustrations faced by leaders of subnational governments caused by the improper application and management of our federal structure. “Therefore, Governor Ikpeazu is fully in support of these constitutional reforms which will strengthen our federation ”Granting full autonomy to our local government areas and arms of government like the legislature and the judiciary are fundamental reforms designed for the good of our federation, and Governor Ikpeazu wholeheartedly supports them. “Even before these constitutional reforms take effect, the Governor has demonstrated this in the running of the State. Local government areas in Abia State enjoy autonomy in the management of their activities and their funds, even the legislature too. “So, in summary, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu fully and unequivocally supports these reforms and commends the National Assembly for displaying patriotism in the discharge of their duties.”

Kwara State Governor is in full support of LG autonomy-CPS

Kwara state government is in in full support of the passage of the bill granting autonomy to the local governments and the legislature in the country. This was confirmed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a Whatsapp message to our correspondent. He said: “Without prejudices to the challenges and some local peculiarities that have dogged the third tier of government for decades, His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State supports wholeheartedly and welcomes the autonomy for local governments in the ongoing constitutional amendment process. “He believes that councils should have full control of their funds and be drivers of their own destinies. This explains the policy of the administration not to meddle in the finances of the councils since he came on board in 2019. To date, all the local government areas in Kwara State have full control of their funds and this can be seen in how they are able to plan with whatever they have. “He believes that such autonomy, if properly aligned with local realities that may be peculiar to different states, will help to drive creativity, healthy competition, and growth at the local level. “He is also in full support of the autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary as separate arms of government, and efforts are already ongoing in the state to implement that.”

LGAs, judiciary, legislature can be autonomous – Okowa

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said that granting financial autonomy to the judiciary, the legislature and the local government areas will enhance service delivery.

He maintained that the freedom will enhance speedy and effective service delivery.

He said, “the financial autonomy will be granted to the judiciary before the end of the year (2021). We have set the ball rolling. We are the first state to fully operate the financial autonomy for the legislature, though, we are the second state to pass the Bill. “Together in partnership, we will be able to offer the best to our people, because no matter what you do, if it is not right with the judiciary, the legislature or the council areas, it cannot be right with the common man or the society, and we believe that it is very pressing, especially, for the Judiciary to have financial autonomy. “I believe that they (lawmakers) will be fast in ensuring that they pass the Bill for financial autonomy for the judiciary and ensure that it is operationalized. This is because we are very desirous of the financial autonomy for the judiciary,” the governor said. He said the state government has always been augmenting the allocations to the 25 local government areas of the state with over N500 million on monthly basis. The Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said the procedure had begun for the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in the state. He said, “there is a high level of respect between the leadership of PASAN and the state’s lawmakers. In Delta, we have everything in place to ensure financial autonomy of the parlimentary. “We have passed the form management and other procedure. Once the state’s Account Committee is set up, that will be finalized”, he said.

Legislature, judiciary, and LGs have full autonomy- Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Barrister Simon Lalong has said that the legislature, judiciary and local government councils have started enjoying full autonomy in the State. Lalong, in a press statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said he has formally granted autonomy to the state legislature and the state judiciary, having signed two separate bills into law for their funds management.

The State House of Assembly had passed the bills, which were signed into law.

The statement said the new funds management law for the judiciary and legislature would guide the implementation of the autonomy for the two arms of government, particularly in terms of financial management. “The laws will guide the judiciary and legislature on the implementation of autonomy with regards to funds disbursement, approvals and expenditure in line with extant financial regulations. “These laws will further strengthen the two institutions by ensuring that funds are judiciously applied to the various needs of the judiciary and legislature. The statement also added that Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has given full autonomy to the third tier of government in the state.

I’m not against local government autonomy- Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he is not against the decision to grant full autonomy to local government councils in the country. The governor said he was one of the governors, who supported constitutional amendment granting local governments autonomy, a development that earned him an award by the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE recently. He maintained that he has since washed his hands off council funds in the state, saying he is already practicing local government autonomy as council chairmen are directly responsible for the payment of workers’ salaries and general running of administration in their areas. He noted that in spite of limited resources, he has made genuine efforts to deepen democracy at the local government level by conducting elections to allow Benue people to choose their representatives at the third tier of government. He said he does not interfere with local government funds and therefore has no reason to oppose any move to grant full autonomy to the councils.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...