We’re incapacitated in war against fake news – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday lamented that his ministry was incapacitated in the war against fake news, disinformation and hate speech currently ravaging the country. Mohammed made the lamentation while defending the 2023 budget of his ministry and relevant agencies before the Sen-ate Committee on Information, saying that the recent terror alert raised in Nigeria by the United States, United Kingdom and others, provoked serious economic trauma.

He told the committee that his ministry required adequate funding to fight fake news, disinformation and hate speech, noting that the latest was the terror alert raised in Nigeria by the United States of America, United Kingdom and others. “If there is any ministry that should be adequately funded and not suffer from yearly budget cuts, it is the Information Ministry.

“The terror alert raised by America and some other countries against Nigeria, though debunked, but not properly done in terms of putting things in proper context in preventing wrong perception from becoming reality. “The ministry is even more incapacitated from discharging its basic functions of getting Nigerians informed at all times as regards the position of government on burning issues through yearly budgetary cuts. “Distinguished senators, I’m extremely sad as far as yearly budgetary cuts are concerned, because it is getting worse and worse by the day.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...