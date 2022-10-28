News

We’re investigating alleged airstrikes on civilians –NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said a committee has been constituted to “compile” allegations of accidental bombings of civilians, as well as review the circumstances leading to same. Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made the disclosure in a statement.

Gabkwet quoted the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, as making the revelation at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Air Operations Seminar holding in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. The development, according to the CAS, was in a bid to proffer far-reaching measures that would mitigate future incidents of collateral damages on civilians during NAF's operations.

“The efforts to mitigate civilian casualties are not just a reflection of NAF values as a Service, but also strategically imperative to our operations,” the Air Chief was quoted as saying.

 

