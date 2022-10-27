News

We’re investigating alleged airstrikes on civilians – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Thursday said a committee has been constituted to “compile” allegations of accidental bombings of civilians, as well as review the circumstances leading to same.

Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made the disclosure in a statement.

Gabkwet quoted the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, as making the revelation at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Air Operations Seminar holding in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The development, according to the CAS, was in a bid to proffer far-reaching measures that would mitigate future incidents of collateral damages on civilians during NAF’s operations.

“The efforts to mitigate civilian casualties are not just a reflection of NAF values as a Service, but also strategically imperative to our operations,” the Air Chief was quoted as saying.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria sues Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for N30bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has filed a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.   According to a statement yesterday by the apex regulatory body for Nigeria’s advertising ecosystem, ARCON is seeking a […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N8.64bn for Siemens’ power project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Presidency: Why Nigeria can’t back out of Azura-Edo IPP The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the release of N8.64 billion for the counterpart funding of the power deal with Siemens AG contract signed by the Nigerian and German governments last year. Briefing newsmen after the 10th virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari […]
News Top Stories

DSS: Our personnel didn’t escape from Kuje Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services (DSS), has said none of its personnel escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, after Tuesday’s night attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). A statement, yesterday, by the Service spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said there was no special assignment by personnel, as at the time of the incident. Afunanya said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica