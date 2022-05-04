News Top Stories

We’re investigating fire attack in our Zamfara office –INEC

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Nigeria Federal Fire Service has commenced investigation into the fire incident at its area office in Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State. INEC National Commis  sioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement also said the attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to the incident.

 

“Together with the Fire Service, they have commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and advise the commission for further action.”

 

He disclosed that the tragic incident, which occurred around 11.00pm on Monday, caused extensive damage in the building, as well as “a number of fixed and movable office furniture … in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara State Fire Service to contain the inferno.”

 

Okoye, however, noted that critical materials such as permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise stored in fireproof cabinets were saved. No casualties were also reported.”

 

The Commission had suffered attacks in a number of its offices across the country, including last month’s attack by unknown gunmen in Imo State that led to the death of a staff member. Meanwhile, INEC has since suspended CVR exercise at 54 centres in the state, till further notice

 

