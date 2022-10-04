News

We’re investigating N7bn alleged budget fraud – ICPC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…recover N1.264b tax diversion

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), said a politically-exposed person (PEP) was found to have fraudulently inserted a project worth over N7 billion into the Budget, under the guise of empowerment.

This was as the Commission further announced the recovery of a whopping N1.264 billion said to have been cash diverted from revenue generated, tax accrued to the government.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosures at the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja, Tuesday.

“In support of the government’s effort to improve revenue generation the Commission continues to investigate diversion of tax and other statutory revenues as part of routine investigation and has recovered N1.264 billion this fiscal year.

“In another case the PEP inserted soft projects worth over N7 billion for a catchment population of about one million people in the name of empowerment. Both cases are under investigation.

“As part of the efforts to sanitise the public service and upscale integrity the Commission has been collaborating with the OHCSF to flush out fake appointments and screen candidates for appointment to the position of permanent secretaries amongst other initiatives,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Police bar anniversary protests in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked post being circulated on the social media insinuating that the police in the state have agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of the one year EndSARS anniversary today.   The police said it would not allow any possible hijack of protest as intelligence at its disposal revealed […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo’s keeping quiet while Nigeria is being looted –Fayose

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said the silence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the face of reports of corruption in the country is worrisome.   Fayose stated this in a tweet he made yesterday on his verified handle @ GovAyoFayose,   The tweet read: “With the level of […]
Metro & Crime News

Suspected killer of police officer in Imo nabbed in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

A 27 year old Mega- Bush gang member, suspected to be one of the killers of a police officer, Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State last year, Chikwudi Emerenin, has been arrested in Delta state. The suspect was arrested by detectives around 11p.m at his hideout at Aboh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica