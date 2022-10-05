News Top Stories

We’re investigating N7bn alleged budget fraud –ICPC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA Comment(0)

TheIndependentCorrupt Practicesandotherrelated offences Commission (ICPC), said a politically-exposed person (PEP) was found to have fraudulently inserted a project worth over N7 billion into the budget, underthe guise of empowerment.

 

This was as the commission further announced the recovery of a whopping N1.264 billionsaidtohavebeencashdivertedfromrevenuegenerated, taxaccruedtothegovernment.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosures at the 4th NationalSummitonDiminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja,yesterday.

“In support of government’s effort to improve revenue generation the Commission continues to investigate diversion of tax and other statutory revenues as part of routine investigation, and has recovered N1.264 billion this fiscal year.

“Inanothercase, thePEPinserted soft projects worth over  N7b for acatchmentpopulation of about 1 million people in the name of empowerment. Both cases are under investigation.

 

“The findings thus far indicate that many prospective  appointees are implicated for financial impropriety, corrupt practice, failure of code of conduct standards and substance abuse.

 

“The commitment of the Head of Service to clean up the stable by effective pre-appointment screening is commendable and ICPC will continue to play its part,” Owasanoye stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pensioners asks Buhari for inclusion in NHIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to establish a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), for pensioners. A communiqué signed by FEPPPAN’s President- General, Temple Ubani, the General Secretary, Mr. Franklin Erinle, the National PRO, Mr Jonathan Iyoo, at the end of its National Executive […]
News

Controversy trails Abe’s resignation from Rivers’ APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The rumoured resignation of Senator Magnus Abe from the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stirred controversy among members of the party in Rivers State. A resignation letter that was linked to Abe and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, surfaced online Tuesday night; wherein he said he was leaving the party, and […]
News Top Stories

JAMB adopts cashless registration, makes N141m in one week

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has concluded arrangements to adopt a cashless policy in its registration process for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) even as it generated N141. 2 million between November 20 and 26.   The Board would commence collection of the approved N700 registration fee on behalf of the  various […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica