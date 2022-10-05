We’re investigating N7bn alleged budget fraud –ICPC

TheIndependentCorrupt Practicesandotherrelated offences Commission (ICPC), said a politically-exposed person (PEP) was found to have fraudulently inserted a project worth over N7 billion into the budget, underthe guise of empowerment.

This was as the commission further announced the recovery of a whopping N1.264 billionsaidtohavebeencashdivertedfromrevenuegenerated, taxaccruedtothegovernment.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosures at the 4th NationalSummitonDiminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja,yesterday.

“In support of government’s effort to improve revenue generation the Commission continues to investigate diversion of tax and other statutory revenues as part of routine investigation, and has recovered N1.264 billion this fiscal year.

“Inanothercase, thePEPinserted soft projects worth over N7b for acatchmentpopulation of about 1 million people in the name of empowerment. Both cases are under investigation.

“The findings thus far indicate that many prospective appointees are implicated for financial impropriety, corrupt practice, failure of code of conduct standards and substance abuse.

“The commitment of the Head of Service to clean up the stable by effective pre-appointment screening is commendable and ICPC will continue to play its part,” Owasanoye stated.

