We’re investigating robbery, killing of POS operator in Ibadan –Oyo Police

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday confirmed that a Point of Sale (POS) operator was robbed, shot and killed in Apata area of Ibadan, the Oyo capital on Friday and that investigation to nab the criminal elements have commenced.

 

The attackers who operated on a motorbike snatched away the bag containing food items mistaken for money from the man simply identified as “Pastor”. He was later shot and the criminals sped away.

 

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso told Sunday Telegraph that the incident really happened and that the command was already investigating the matter. “Investigation has commenced on the matter. Updates would be provided accordingly, please”, Osifeso said.

 

When the incident happened, a resident, who identified himself as Ojikutu, had said that the POS operator had just opened his shop when the gunmen attacked him, stressing that: “Pastor normally comes early in the morning. He did the same today and soon after he opened the shop, the two gunmen on a motorcycle approached him,” he said.

 

“At gunpoint, they asked him to give them the bag in his hand and he did immediately. However, unknown to the robbers, the bag contained the Pastor’s food, while the one containing money was somewhere in the shop.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

