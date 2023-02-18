We’re investing in tourism to diversify our economy –Ejiofor

Delta State government last month commissioned Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Delta State Film Village, a multi-billion naira project that is first of its kind in the country, ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, who was at the commissioning spoke to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engineer Lawrence Ejiofor, whose ministry undertook the gigantic and historic edifice on the project and other activities of his ministry in the last three years. Excerpts

How would you describe your feeling today seeing that this project which has taken almost four years is completed and commissioned today?

Today, I am a fulfilled man. I feel so fulfilled and grateful having been given the opportunity to supervise this project and today it is successfully commissioned. The reason why I said I feel so fulfilled is that when we started this project there were a lot of criticisms with some saying ‘it is another white elephant project’ and other saying ‘we are not going to finish it.’ But thank God that this project has been completed under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

What was the magic in completing this project given the challenges that devilled it from the onset?

You must realise that all governors are not the same and that is why we call Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, ‘Ekwueme’ because when he says he is going to do something he does it as he promise, which is exactly what he has done in the case of this project. Because there were a lot of challenges and it was like people wanted us to fail actually. The terrain, the topography of the land was something else, it was rough because it was a flood prone area. In 2012 when the flood happened it crossed the whole of this area that you are seeing now. The terrain of the land is something else, rough, very steeped and we have to do a lot of reclamation and many retailing walls. But thank God that today it is completed. Last year another flood came. Heavier than the one of 2012 but to God be the glory that it didn’t affect the area. In fact, this project helped to push back the water. It didn’t even exceed the walls of this place. But we were determined to see it through especially the governor when they were writing all kind of things in the social and print media that we won’t finish it and in the midst of all these COVID-19 came. But to God be the glory that here we are today.

The project is indeed massive, what was the thought behind it?

Actually, it is a three in one project because we have a Zoo, which stands on its own. Presently this place has employed between 100 and 150 staff working directly in the leisure park alone and not to talk of the film village. We have concession the leisure park as we don’t want government to get involved in the management. You know the way things are with government management of businesses. So we have concession it to a private operator, they are the ones running it now. Basically, it is going to stand the test of time as it is going to be sustained and profitable and our people will be employed. Because as part of the agreement, he is to patronise our local contents or employ our people. So it has generated employment and revenue to the state and of course, the social aspect of it.

Was the process of choosing a concessioner made public?

Yes, it was advertised and there were a lot of people that showed interest. So we had to visit each of them to access what they have on ground because you can’t tell us that you want to run a place like this without having something on ground. We didn’t take our decision based on sentiments. We chose the best and capable hand and the one we chose, Omu Resort, also has a zoo and so he can run the facility.

What is the guarantee that when a new government takes over in the next few months they will not jettison this arrangement?

We are going through that process now to ensure that the arrangement will not be overturned and in a month or two we are going to complete that process. It is a legal process, we have invested so much in this project and the operator investment is also tied down here too. It is like a partnership that is bounded by law and so you don’t just come and say you want to terminate it. It is a legal thing and we are going through the whole process now.

What are the benefits that the state will derive from this project?

It will add value to our tourism, the governor thinks far ahead more than most of us. He thinks about the future. You will agree with me that oil is no longer sustainable, so I think the next goldmine that we will see economically is tourism. So we are diversifying into tourism sector, we are establishing tourism to diversify our economy. We don’t just want to solely depend on oil. That is the catch as we want people to come here, let this be a tourist attraction for everybody and you know it is going to have a ripple effect. It will also add value to other businesses as it will also boost trade for all the vendors and people selling things around here.

It is easy to access and you know that we have a functional airport already, so it is easy to access. Instead of you travelling abroad to see all these things you can chose Asaba as you destination because we have everything here. So it is really going to boost our economy and our social lives.

What is the state of development of some of your other tourist sites across the state?

We are boosting the tourism sector by improving on all our tourist sites. We have worked on Umuoja, the Ethiope River Source, to serve the people over there just as we have done here with the leisure park and film village. We have also revamped the Lander Brothers Anchorage through our partner, Jabi Lake. So, basically, we are trying to revamp most of our tourist attractions. The governor has given us roads to almost all the parts of Delta State, so everywhere is accessible. We did a study on Araye Bible site with a group from Abuja and we are thinking of doing something there too. We can’t do all the sites at the same time so that they don’t become abandoned. We are taking them one after the other. We have finished with Umuoja and the leisure park project while Lander Brother Anchorage is on and before the expiration of the governor’s tenure we would take on others and finish them.

What policies have you in place to ensure proper development and regulation of the sector?

On policy, we did that with the video and censorship board because of the influx of Nollywood. We are working on the existing policies guiding our operations. But we have not actually made new policy because there is an existing master plan before we started this project. So we didn’t just wake up to start doing things, it was not by accident as it was well planned out because we followed an existing master plan that was laid down before now. This place is being powered Independent Power Plant (IPP) owned by the state because it was well thought out before implementation as we didn’t want a situation of power failure or it being run on generator and you start incurring a lot of losses.

What has been the recovery rate of the sector after the COVID-19 pandemic losses?

The recovery rate has been encouraging as the revenue base of the operators has changed definitely, even the private sector operators that own hotels and other businesses have attested to it that the revenue flow has changed tremendously. During the COVID-19 period we had to waive their taxes because there was no business that year. But since then there has been an improvement which they testified to. So it is not only on government side but we also want the private sector to be able to maximise profits in order to be able to pay their taxes. Because if you invest and there are no profits how then do you meet up with your tax obligations? We don’t want them to be out of business, at least they are meeting up now unlike before.

What is the major challenge confronting the sector in your state?

The challenge is about ignorance, of people not be aware of what they are supposed to do. Sometimes on government expense we organise workshops for them (private sector operators) and we help them train their staff especially hotels, to let them know that hotel business is not what it used to be. To let them know that a hotel is somewhere that you are supposed to be treated like a king or queen. Attend to your customers politely, with respect, attend to their needs because he is paying for the service unlike before when people are sarcastic. So we try to give them such orientation so that people would be happy to come and visit you again. They are supposed to train their personnel themselves, however, since we are now having a lot of visitors in Asaba we can’t leave that to them alone because it will also give us a bad name if we don’t do anything about it.

What would you say will be your greatest legacy in office at the end of your tenure?

Apart from the successful completion of the leisure park and film village, what I want to facilitate now is the establishment of the film and censorship board so that we can monitor the operations of the operators. It will give me great joy because we have to monitor the influx of people to the film village. The icing on the cake for me is the artificial lake. Anytime I come here whether am serving or not I will be a fulfilled man. The opportunity that his Excellency gave to me that I was able to start the project and complete it made me a fulfilled man.

Why is the film village not concession to a private operator yet?

We still have people showing interest and bringing their proposals. We are looking at them, however, some of them that have come forth we are not satisfied with what they have to offer. That is why we have not engaged any of them yet. We are still searching and we hope to do that before the end of the life of this administration. Our joy is that we now have those things that take Nigerians outside the country to South Africa, Dubai and other places. There is no need for outbound tourism and capital flight anymore because we have it all here.

We make the money here and spend the money here. We are encouraging Nigerians to come and see, just to take a look and know if it is of standard and they will be marveled by it. Like the studio that we have here for pre and post production, I can beat my chest about it that it is the biggest and the best in Africa. We have everything that you need there and so no producer needs to fly out anymore for post production because we have everything that you need there.

