We’re looking forward to having Christian gov in Nasarawa –Rev Emmah

Very Reverend (Dr.) Sunday Emmah, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, in this interview with CHEKE EMMANUEL, explains why CAN embarked on sensitizing the Christian community in the state on the need to obtain PVCs and maximum participation in the 2023 General Elections among sundry issues

You just concluded a tour of the 13 local government areas and 16 development areas of the state to enlighten Christians on the need to register and obtain Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). What informed that action?

We undertook the enlightenment tour basically because as a church and an umbrella body of Christians, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa State Chapter, we saw it as a duty to promote peaceful existence, unity, love and the spirit of forgiveness.

So, one of the first things we highlighted during the tour was the need for Christians to live peacefully with people of other faith knowing that religion is a medium to meet God. Secondly, we saw it as a cardinal part of our civic responsibility to contribute to nation building. It is necessary to be involved in politics and elect credible leaders that have respect for humanity and the fear of God; leaders that have records of fairness in their dealings. So we decided to create that awareness among our people.

This was informed by the fact that when we came to office we realized that a lot of Christians did not want to involve themselves in party politics. Quite a number of them only vote on Election Day, some are impatient, especially when election materials are being delayed. We also realised that some of them have lost confidence in the electoral process.

Lastly, we embarked on the tour to encourage our leadership at the various structures to be innovative so that they will grow. We encouraged them to tolerate one another. We also encouraged them to always imbibe the spirit of forgiveness in human society that we live. We should not expect everything to go well always but when things go wrong, how do you approach it as a church?

As people living together you try to forgive even when the offence is serious because there is no limit to forgiveness. The Bible tells us when the disciples of Jesus Christ asked Jesus how many times one should forgive his brother who offends him and Jesus answered: 70 times seven.

What do you make of the participation of Christians in politics and seeking elective positions?

The world today is talking about democracy and democracy is about politics and how people choose their leaders and so when the time comes choosing leaders and you say you will not participate because is a sin then somebody must rule over you, and when then he will do so the way he wants, especially when you are not involved.

Sometimes he will even do things that you don’t even understand, or you don’t like and you won’t be able to complain, because you have no justification because you refused to participate in the process of choosing him. So it is very important that Christians should get involved in politics, and belong to a political party.

Don’t just wait for election time because during decision making the party officials take the decision, and any one that will aspire for leadership position in the state or country must be involved for the onset. That is why the Bible says when the righteous is on the throne people rejoice; but when the wicked rules the people cry and lament.

Most of our lamentations today are because of the failure of our people to participate in the process of selecting leaders. So Christians should not only participate in the process but they should come to take leadership positions at various levels.

That way they can become the light by doing the right thing, telling the truth not only to become a leader to get good things for themselves but for the society. If our people are involved at the time candidates are presented to us, we can assess them and ensure that they meet basic requirements to represent us, then such leaders will have respect for you even for your religion even though there are some Christian leaders who do not have respect for their pastors, and there are also Muslim leaders that do not have respect for their Imams.

Those ones can do anything and say ‘to hell, after all, we are encouraging Christians to participate actively in politics.’ Now that INEC has brought some reforms in the electoral process especially with the introduction of Bimodal system there is hope that vote will now count and the issue of ballot box snatching and manipulation of election results is no longer there. So there is every hope now. Before now, many of our Christians were discouraged by the electoral process, saying their vote would not count.

Some of them even told us during the tour that elections have already been conducted but we assured them that with the new reforms in the electoral process, there is hope, so they should come out to vote massively with their voter’s cards, because this time around their vote will count.

In fact we said that failure not to vote is a sin and so they must vote and also contest in elections and they were encouraged. We are looking forward to when we will have a Christian governor in Nasarawa State someday.

How do you see a case Muslims and Christians living together in Nigeria?

It will only be good that the ruling party should have done to us if I can call it a favour or be fair to us having the president as a Muslim and have a Vice President at that exalted position that can represent us at Aso Rock so that we will have someone who will tell our story, so that if we are going to Aso Rock we can go through him.

Whether we like it or not, the person you worship together with or who shares your faith understands you better and that is just the feeling but they will say it is just politics.

Yes. But can you separate politics with religion? No. You cannot separate peace from their way of life; we truly think that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is something that the ruling party would have really avoided to allow for peace and harmony in this country.

How is the Christian community faring under Governor Abdullahi Sule administration?

We thank God for what the governor is doing especially in the area of security for the peace we are enjoying. This peace is not just for the Christians alone, it is for everybody who lives in and visits Nasarawa State.

The governor has been very proactive in that area. You will agree with me that quite a number of communities could go to farm and be sure that they will harvest and bring their crops home. That was not the case a few years ago where people could not go to the farm because of criminals.

But there is a need for the government to work more on balancing appointments. The governor once told us the effort he is making and we look forward to seeing the government balancing appointments.

How does the leadership of CAN under your watch intend to promote peaceful co-existence between the Christians and Muslim communities in the state?

We have a very cordial relationship with the Muslims, personally as the CAN Chairman in Nasarawa State, I know my counterpart in JNI, we have been meeting from time to time. If I get to any meeting before him, I usually keep a seat for him and likewise for him. So we always sit side by side.

We also relate through information sharing pertaining to meetings and so on, if there is any issue we needed to resolve together we work to solve it.

About three weeks ago we were in a security meeting together and we both advised the government of Nasarawa State on the need to reintroduce the interfaith dialogue. This dialogue has always been there so that members from both religions can meet and share experience and challenges and see how to resolve certain issues from time to time.

So also when we have critical programme, we write them. I remember when the Emir of Lafia clocked two years in office, they invited us and we went and offered prayers there.

These are ways that show that we are already working together and encouraging respect amongst the two major religions in the state. If you remember during the killing of Deborah, a student of the College of Education Sokoto, we told ourselves that there should be no reason for anyone to take the laws into their hands, we know that offences are bound to occur but we stood firm. We condemned what happened both CAN and JNI that was why there was no security breach in the state.

The governor called for a prompt security meeting to douse the tension and there were no negative reactions in the state throughout that time.

Recently CAN, at the national level, elected a new president in the person of Bishop Okoh Daniel, what is your take on the national leadership of CAN?

I was part of that election and Bishop Daniel Okoh is a very experienced bishop. He has grown through the church and through leadership in CAN. So I want to believe that he will bring his wealth of experience to CAN administration and we pray that God will grant him the foresight and vision to move CAN forward to a higher level. I believe we will see a new CAN as he guides the church in Nigeria in the next five years.

You have already spent one year in office, what legacy would you like to leave behind after your tenure in office?

Thank you very much for the question. No one comes to leadership without having a mission, of course the church particularly in Nasarawa State; you will quite agree with me that it is in disarray, everyone on their own. The population of Christians is quite much but the unity so deserved is very minimal.

So we are trying to carry everyone along given due respect to every church leadership. CAN is built on five blocs from national to state and local government.

These blocs are made up of denominations under them except for one bloc which is the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria that is also one denomination, otherwise the other blocs have denominations under them. We do our best to converge all denominations in respect to leadership of unity and regards to the constitution to govern itself, they are autonomous.

CAN cannot go to Catholic or ECWA or ERCC or Baptist or any church to administer or give them instructions as to how to run their Church. CAN can advise and suggest and once in a while when there’s CAN activity the churches get involved to achieve the set goal. For instance when we want to organize a state crusade we respect each denomination. But on the general note we have been receiving cooperation from all the denominations across the state.

What is your message to the Christian community in the state and to the government?

For the Christian community, we will continue to implore them to live peacefully and love one another. We know well that things are very hard, insecurity is on the increase but let them put their hope in God. God has assured us of our security what man cannot do, God can do it for us.

For the government, the government should continue to be fair and to perform their duties as expected, knowing well that someday we will all appear before the maker to give account of our deeds. So long as their conscience is clear of what they are doing, God will help them, and as a church we assure them of our continuous prayer at all times.

