We’re making progress in war against insurgency, banditry – Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has said that the army has recorded several successes in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and secessionist groups in the South East. The army chief spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Civil Military Cooperation Projects in the Isale Eko area of Lagos Island that were executed by the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE), Major-General Olayinka Kadiri. Other projects that were inaugurated by the army chief included the foundation laying ceremony of the Administrative Battalion Block for the headquarter of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps as well as the inspection of facilities and on-going projects, Nigerian Army Engineers RSM’s house, Warrant Officers/ Sergeants Mess at Marda Yaba, among others. He said: “The fight against insurgency is on and we are recording several successes and the results speak for themselves.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 1,479 new cases, 23 deaths
Nigeria’s single-day count of coronavirus-related fatalities hit a new high on Thursday with 23 persons confirmed to have died of complications. This is the first time in seven months that the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed within a 24-hour period will exceed 21. With the new figure, 1,405 persons have died as a result […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC: We’ll resist FG’s antipeople policies in 2022
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist all Federal Government’s policies that would inflict more pains on the citizenry. The NLC in a New Year message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, specifically warned that the Union would not standby and allow the Federal Government go ahead with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US CDC reports 334,029 deaths from coronavirus
…as healthy teen dies just days after contracting virus The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 334,029 deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 1,783 from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 176,974 to 19,232,843, reports Reuters. The CDC reported its tally of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)