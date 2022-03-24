News

We’re making progress in war against insurgency, banditry – Army Chief

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has said that the army has recorded several successes in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and secessionist groups in the South East. The army chief spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Civil Military Cooperation Projects in the Isale Eko area of Lagos Island that were executed by the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE), Major-General Olayinka Kadiri. Other projects that were inaugurated by the army chief included the foundation laying ceremony of the Administrative Battalion Block for the headquarter of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps as well as the inspection of facilities and on-going projects, Nigerian Army Engineers RSM’s house, Warrant Officers/ Sergeants Mess at Marda Yaba, among others. He said: “The fight against insurgency is on and we are recording several successes and the results speak for themselves.”

 

Our Reporters

