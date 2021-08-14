News

We’re more equipped, trained to tackle security challenges –COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has said that the recently concluded Inter- Formation Platoon Officers’ Crossing Competition, 2021, will equip Officers and Men of the Nigerian Army with the necessary skills in combatting insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country.

Yahaya stated this in his speech, while declaring the 4-day event closed at the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi on Friday. The Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, Major General Suleiman Idris, said that the training had been carried out successfully as “the competition had brought practicality and relevance to our training.” He also said that the games has helped the Nigerian Army in its ongoing efforts aimed at improving fitness, training, information, units and its other establishments.

According to him the competition had also created the enabling environment to exhibit military camaraderie needed for cooperation and unity of efforts in the conduct of trainings for operations. In his speech, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State described as impressive and something to cherish to see the Nigerian Army fit in all circumstances knowing the kind of situations they get into when they get into positions of war.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, said that the training received by the officers and men of the Nigerian Army will help them in confronting the challenges ahead particularly insurgency, banditry and other security challenges. He said: “I believe this training and all other trainings that have been undertaken by the Nigerian Army will continue to prepare the officers for the challenges ahead. I believe more challenges are going to come. “Like you all know and as enumerated earlier on, the challenges of insurgency, banditry and so many other things happening almost all over the nation. It started in the northeast and spread to the northwest and now going to the north central and only God knows where it will go to.”

