We’re most marginalised students in Nigeria, polytechnic students lament

Polytechnic students Thursday grounded activities at the Federal Ministry of Education, demanding an immediate end to the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic Staff (ASUP), and resumption of classes.
Angered by the seven-week strike, the students lamented they were the most marginalised set of students in the country, who were still at home despite having wasted a whole academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Mr Sunday Asuku, who led the protest, urged the Federal Government and ASUP to reach a compromise or risk a nationwide protest by the students.
He said: “We were home all through last year, we have wasted a whole year of our lives, there is no body to compensate us for the year wasted and now we are on strike. How long are we going to continue like this? Our university counterparts are in class, we are the most marginalised set of students in the country.
“We cannot longer keep quiet, silence is no longer golden, all we want is immediate reopening of our classes.”

