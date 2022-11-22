News Top Stories

We’re not afraid of you, Ebubeagu tells gunmen

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

The Ebonyi State Command of the Ebubeagu Security Network has told the gunmen terrorising the state that its officers are not afraid of them.

This followed a viral video after the killing of two Ebubeagu officials by gunmen at Ebebe junction in the Abakaliki metropolis at the weekend.

A man wearing a mask in the video was seen with two Ak-47 rifles threatening to kill some prominent Ebonyi government officials and more Ebubeagu operatives. But the Ebonyi States Ebubeagu Commandant, Friday Ujor yesterday condemned the development.

He claimed that the killing of the officers was politically motivated. Ujor said: “They attack my men on Friday night because there were rumours on Thursday so we have become more security conscious.

At Ebebe junction on Friday evening, they attacked our men, unfortunately, they killed two of my men but Ebubeagu doesn’t relent no matter what you do, you can’t go scot-free. “We managed to arrest many of them; at least two have confessed that they are the ones that killed one Ebubeagu member last month.

They have AK- 47 rifles and made more confessionary statements, including the attack at Ebebe junction on Friday. We have handed them over to the police for more investigations. “If we panic that means we are not Ebubeagu. We are not afraid of them. From that video, you will know that it is political.

The people they mention their names are my people. Power they called is SA on Internal Security, and Ugo is EDC on internal security almost all of them are our men, the other people are chairmen of local governments under the APC.

“To show you that opposition parties are the ones using them, the real unknown gunmen can’t go on political bases, if they want to pursue the APC they will pursue them. If they want to pursue the NPP any party they want they will pursue them but this one the whole name they mentioned is all APC members, we are out we are not afraid we are not panicking.

“The only thing we tell them is that anybody that wants to live peacefully in Ebonyi that person should remove anything that causes problems, moving around with guns or building political thugs, hence Ebubeagu is concerned it will not work in Ebonyi.”

 

Our Correspondent
https://newtelegraphng.com

