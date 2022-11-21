We’re not afraid of you, Ebubeagu tells gunmen

The Ebonyi State Command of the Ebubeagu Security Network has told the gunmen terrorizing the state that its officers are not afraid of them.

This followed a viral video after the killing of two Ebubeagu officials by gunmen at Ebebe junction in the Abakaliki metropolis at the weekend.

A man wearing a mask in the video was seen with two Ak-47 rifles threatening to kill some prominent Ebonyi government officials and more Ebubeagu operatives.

But the Ebonyi States Ebubeagu Commandant, Friday Ujor Monday condemned the development.

He claimed that the killing of the officers was politically motivated.

