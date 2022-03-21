News

We’re not aware of court judgment sacking us – C’River Speaker

The Speaker, Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, has said that he is not aware of any court judgment sacking him or any member of the house.

Jonah-Williams said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday.

He said the affected members had not been served with any court order.

“As far as I am concerned, I am not aware of any court judgment sacking me or any member because we have not been served with any court order as we speak,” he said.

NAN reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the seats of 20 lawmakers from Cross River vacant over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo dismissed the defence argument that PDP (plaintiff) had no locus standi to institute the case.

Meanwhile, Mr Francis Ovat (PDP), representing Obubra 2 State Constituency, has hailed the judgment as sound.

“If you are elected into a political party and you hold the people’s mandate, it is wrong for you to jump from one party to the other.

“Elected officials should learn to stay in one party.

“If there is any rancour or crisis in their party, they should stay in the party and resolve it.

“Jumping from one party to the other kills democracy.

“The judgment is a good one and it came right on time,” Ovat said.

(NAN)

 

