We’re not aware of ISWAP’s attack on our personnel –Ondo Police

Following the claim by the dreaded terrorist organisation, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) that it attacked a police vehicle in Ondo State, the State Police Command has said it was yet to receive report on the said attack. The group had said its “soldiers of the caliphate”, on Friday, attacked police personnel in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of the state after it announced it presence in South West. The terrorist group, however, did not state if any police personnel was killed. Ondo Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said he was yet to get any report about the terrorists’ attack. In June this year, members of ISWAP attacked the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killing about 40 persons and injuring 70 others. Some of the perpetrators have since been arrested. This is the first time ISWAP will be announcing its presence in Ondo State since the June 5 attack.
