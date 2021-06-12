We’re not aware of sit-at-home order in Lagos –Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said that they are not aware of any planned sit at order by some set of people in the state. The Command Spokespersons, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media. He said members of the public should go about their lawful business as the police and other securityagencieshavemadenecessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.

In another development, the police boss had also formed special Squads to go after traffic robbers who have been terrorising innocent residents and get the state rid of such miscreants. The Squads was formed on Friday, June 11, at the Command Headquarters.

Odumosu equally released some crime fighting equipmentandmoderncommunicationgadgetstotheSquadsfor efficiency and better service delivery as some of the identified areas are Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12 and Surulere.

