We’re not aware of Umahi’s defection – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not aware of the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in an interview, said the party is not a party to be pushed about by an individual.
“However,  you will recall that when we heard the rumour that the governor of Ebonyi State was going to defect,  we went to visit him to discuss on issues bothering on cohesion in our party.
“As far as we are concerned, we are yet to receive any formal information that he has left,” Ologbondiyan added.
He said the party is not disturbed, disclosing that even though PDP holds its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, it has nothing to do with zoning of its presidential candidate.
“We are expected to hold NEC meeting once in every quarter and this quarter we have not held it.
“And our decision to hold the NEC meeting has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the rumour in the political space.
“For us,  the PDP is a well structured political party with an experience  of nothing less than 22 years, in the political firmament of our nation.
“We are not a party that will be responding to issues on impulse.  We are not a party that will be pushed around by any individual,” he said.

