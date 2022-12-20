We’re not doing enough in research and development, says VC

Joe Tor Iorapuu, a Professor of Applied and Social Theatre, is the Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi. He spoke with PHILIP NYAM on the side-lines of the West and Central Africa Post Harvest Congress and Exhibition in Abuja, on his two-year administration, challenges and achievements

You have been the Vice Chancellor of Benue State University in the last two years; could you share your experience?

Well, I became the Vice Chancellor during the COVID-19 pandemic. Precisely, I assumed office on November 3, 2020 and then the university officially reopened in January 2021 due to the lockdown and ASUU strike. This means that I worked from January 2021 to January 2022, and by February 14, 2022, there was a strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which lasted till October. So, technically, I will say that I have practically worked for only 12 months. Of course, while the strike lasted, we could not do anything tangible with students or staff, but I could still say that some transformations were undertaken on campus. In fact, my focus was to take Benue State University to loftier heights and hand it over to the people better than I met it. One of the first things that I wanted to do in achieving this objective was to meet the alumni in Makurdi and Abuja, respectively, to discuss the university, and to make them part of the community, as a very critical stakeholder of the university; and indeed to ask them what they want to see differently from what they left behind. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But, I am very happy that we are now having the first phase of such a meeting, which coincided with this important event. In the last three days, we have been busy in Abuja engaging in this international conference on upscaling issues about post-harvest services and food production in Nigeria. The Centre for Food Technology and Research (CEFTER), an important research unit of the university , is actively involved in the conference. It is one of the new discoveries and one of the units that have given the university international presence and standard. And, again the conference has participants from Europe, the United States and West Africa. We want to lift Benue State University to a level that will challenge many public and private universities. The CEFTER is producing things such as bread and bottled water. Now, the University Printing Press is coming up gradually, while we are about to start the Benue State University Farm. So, very soon there will be a BSU Market, where people in Abuja and other cities will come to buy fresh vegetables, especially during the dry season because the university is located by the river bank and we should be able to tap into that. Again, when I took over many things were wrong. I found myself in a system that was disgruntled, where members of staff are disenchanted; we just couldn’t explain what was going on. But gradually, the people’s confidence is coming back, especially with what I have seen young people doing; organising conferences, holding key positions.

Then, how have you been able to transform the university?

Some of the students who graduated from here have become disgruntled, dissatisfied with many things that were happening in BSU. The students were not graduating on record time and were not able to see their results. It took several years for postgraduate students pursuing their Masters Degree to complete their programmes. Today, we have reduced that drastically to 98 per cent. That I can tell you for sure. When we came in, the admission rate for postgraduate students was quite low, but the following year, it rose to 600 students. The speed at which people were defending their thesis and graduating became so astronomical that the news went round that there is a change. I want to assure you that for the period I am going to be there, we have made it clear to Faculty Heads that the Masters Degree must not extend beyond two years because we know what it costs to do the programme. A PhD programme must not go beyond four years. If it must go beyond four years, it should be the fault of the student and not the supervisors. This, we have done and we have said it very loud and clear. We are improving on our academic calendar if not for the strike, which unfortunately we have gained nothing from, especially BSU which has no business with that strike. Today, federal universities are not being paid, but we were paying salaries in BSU for the period of the strike. So, the issue of people talking about half salaries has nothing to do with BSU. Many state universities didn’t embark on the strike, but the intention of federal universities to conscript state universities into ASUU was deliberate. So, we are trying to improve our academic calendar. Unfortunately, our plan was that by now we should have commenced the 2022/2023 academic session, but we cannot because of the strike. Therefore, we are merging the sessions and by March next year, we are combining 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 together. We are starting at once. We are trying to improve our attitude. Let young people take over the running of the university. It is very fundamental. At UNIJOS, most of the people that were driving things were the younger colleagues. We were driving things and they gave us that platform to run and that is what I am doing with our young people at BSU to give them the platform to learn, make mistakes, correct such and move on. That is how I have also learnt and I am sure even in the profession you practice today, mentorship is key.

What is your vision for the university?

Of course, my vision is that we should take the university beyond where it is. That is my dream; to return BSU to its original vision that the founding fathers, our leaders wanted it to be. That is a top notch university of first choice in Nigeria, Africa and globally. But, how can we achieve that? The first thing that can help us is the government’s support. In this regard, one thing that the Benue State government has done, which many states have not been able to do, is the regular payment of salaries and allowances of the university staff. This administration of Governor Samuel Ortom has put BSU on first line charge. This means that even if other people don’t get their salary, BSU is always the first to get. In fact, the moment the government is releasing money, BSU is always the first. And, I think that is very important. It is something we must talk about. There are, however, other challenges, such as the release of money for other activities, research and others. Unfortunately, we depend on what we call user charges. If you see what students in BSU pay as user charges compare to what other states are doing, we are just down there. But it will take courage to generate resources. We are tackling the students and workers’ needs, and we are trying to introduce courses that will give us some global presence. With CEFTER, we will soon commence programmes in Food Technology and Digital Agriculture. We have introduced Pharmacy, the National Universities Commission (NUC) is visiting the institution this month for resource verification exercise, and if they give us the pass mark, in 2022 admission we will admit the first set into the Pharmaceutical Sciences. Besides, we also intend to introduce academic programmes in Engineering, Architecture and Building so that we can put in place the practical courses our students could engage in. These will take care of research, teaching and learning. For me, the other important thing is the ownership. How do we make Benue people own BSU with passion and commitment? The alumni can help us make the people own the university. They have the voice, the strength and can push this. I want to introduce what we call the BSU Fund. The BSU Fund will be like the TETFund, where a dedicated account will be opened as BSU Fund and every Benue citizen, if it is N10 or N50 you have, you drop it there. The Vice Chancellor is not going to be on the board of the Fund; there will be a separate board that will manage the resources and what the funds will be used for will be research and infrastructure development, and probably scholarship for indigent students. So, it is not going to be used for anything else outside research, infrastructure and scholarship. If TETFund is assisting the university with staff training, we can then strengthen our research component because I still feel that we are not doing enough in the area of research. The BSU Fund will also reduce the overdependence on the government because there are too many competing demands in the state. Hence, the issue of ownership, to me, is very key, especially those who graduated from BSU. You can come around and see things for yourselves. We are improving the hygiene of the environment. Recently, ASUU officials came to the university on the Presidential NEEDS Assessment Team and they reported that they haven’t seen a neat campus such as BSU. So, we are working seriously on the mentality and mind-set of our people, because we realise that everything is about mind-set. Our academic partnership is also improving. Recently, we were in Croatia, and the university we visited was established in 1856. They said BSU was the first university in Africa to visit them. We want to leverage on that, the courses they offer are something we can benefit from. This is how we want to open up the university to international collaboration. We want to go where people are not going. Today, Croatia has some of the best scientists globally. We want to leverage on all these outlets so that before people wake up, BSU is everywhere. While people are concentrating on the U.S and UK, we will be going to the periphery before they know we are there. I am very hopeful that by the time we are done, in the next couple of years, things will change for the better for our university.

BSU will be 30 years old, how are you tackling the issue of cultism and other vices in the institution?

It is true that BSU is 30 years old and we need to celebrate that. Though we would have done that if not for ASUU’s strike, we hope that after the election next year, when we have our convocation we will celebrate it, God’s willing.

