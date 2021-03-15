We’re not giving land to herders – Akeredolu

…’But we’ll key into the FG’s National Livestock Transformation Plan’

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has iterated that the state will not release any part of its land for herders.

Akeredolu spoke while playing host to a delegation of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) led by its Country Representative, Mr Fred Kafeero.

While receiving the delegation at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, Akeredolu, however, disclosed that his administration would key into the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government to ensure that incessant clashes between farmers and herders are permanently eradicated.

According to the governor, the National Livestock agenda is simple and does not include conceding land to herders.

While stressing that the National Livestock Transformation Plan has a lot of public misconceptions, Akeredolu said the plan only involves having an area owned by the people where services will be provided for livestock owners.

He said: “We will have an area where we can have livestock. It is an area where our people own but only providing services.

“We will ensure that there is grass and other ways of feeding these livestock. What we need to do is to encourage haulage, not by bringing the cows by road.

“You will bring your cows and other livestock to the livestock grazing area and you pay to feed them. FAO can offer advice. Our people give different interpretations to whatever we say or do.”

