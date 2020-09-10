We’re not going to work for Ebebi, group declares

A political group in Bayelsa State, under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress Grassroots Mobilisation Sagbama/ Ekeremor yesterday declared that it will not support Peremobowei Ebebi as the party’s candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election into the National Assembly.

The spokesperson for the group, Hitler Moses, who disclosed this in Yenagoa on behalf of the group during a press conference, however, said that though the group is not supporting any candidate, it maintained that it would never support Ebebi.

The group, which insisted that it would not support Ebebi due to the zoning arrangement that had been on ground since 1999, noted that if the group should support him, it will distort the zoning arrangement which has been duly followed over the years. According to Moses, the decision of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva to single handedly select the candidate was aimed at election error. He said: “Today, to our greatest displeasure, the zoning arrangement that has been in place for many years, Sylva single handedly wants to destroy the Bayelsa West zoning arrangement that has been followed over the years.

